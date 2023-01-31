Black Woman’s Pillow Designs Featured in Target’s Black History Month Collection

Add a little fun to your home with these Shine and Glow pillows.

Dihandria Bright, founder of PillowScript, recently received news that Target would be featuring her pillow designs as part of its 9th annual Black History Month collection.

According to Target’s Black Beyond Measure celebration, Bright’s pillows will be sold alongside other brands that are 100% Black-owned, or designed as part of the corporation’s efforts to diversify its shelves and provide a space for entrepreneurs who uplift their communities.

Bright made an announcement on her company’s Instagram page about the partnership with Target.

“A year ago i launched PillowScript, and today, I am so excited to announce that we are launching in @TARGET!!🎯,” she wrote. “Today is truly a dream come true! God showed up and showed out for me ya’ll and I am so in awe and oh so very grateful!!”

Bright encouraged supporters to tag @pillowscript in any pictures and videos taken with her products so she could share them on the company’s social channels.

PillowScript launched on Dec. 3, 2021 with the debut of the company’s LOVE Collection.

“My Passion for Home Decor sparked the innovation that led me to invent PillowScript – a brand that has reimagined the look of the throw pillow,” Bright said on her company website.

“PillowScript is dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style and purpose. At PillowScript, we curate innovative throw pillow collections that are unique, modern and affordable,” she added.

Bright’s pillows will be sold by the mega retailer along with other products from Black-owned brands and designs such as Sammy B by Samantha Black, Little Giants Giant Shorties by Khrysti Hill and Ivan Rivera, Ade + Ayo by Temidayo Adedokun, Rayo & Honey by Roachele Negron, and DomoINK by Domonique Brown.

PillowScript is available to purchase at Target stores and online.