Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman As Naomi Osaka And Coco Gauff Prep For Rematch, Black Women Take Center Court At US Open







With the US Open captivating New York and the global sports world, one thing everyone seems to be serving up is Black Girl Magic.

As former US Open champs and sisterly rivals Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff prepare to face each other yet again on Sept. 1, Black women have taken center court at the tennis competition. The moment also comes as the US Open paid tribute to Althea Gibson, one of the first Black women to break the color barriers in tennis.

A two-week celebration marked “75 Years of Breaking Barriers” highlighted Gibson’s enduring legacy for Black women tennis players. The honor included a performance by the marching band of Gibson’s alma mater, Florida A&M University, as well as short films narrated by Venus Williams.

Following Gibson’s footsteps, major Black women tennis players have entered the tournament, such as Gauff, Osaka, Williams, and Taylor Townsend. Rightfully so, they are reclaiming their crowns as legends and formidable opponents, while stopping any misogynoir in its tracks.

Townsend made headlines after checking opponent Jelena Ostapenko who made offensive comments toward her after winning. Her fellow Black players also stuck up for her, with Osaka noting at a press conference that Ostapenko’s comments were “one of the worst” remarks you could say to a Black player.

The solidarity among Black female athletes continued, with the tournament catching a sweet moment between Gauff and all-time gymnast Simone Biles. The two champions hyped each other up as fans of one another, with Biles telling Gauff that she has been “popping off” with her multiple wins.

Black women have dominated the sport for decades, with original competitors like Gibson and the Williams sisters paving the way. The eldest Williams, Venus, kept the momentum as she competed while serving her own looks. While Williams competed in the doubles category, she came out swinging with a custom ERL fit with an accompanying fur racket bag.

Unapologetically Black, stylish, and serving, the ultimate Black girl tennis showcase will take place Sept. 1 between Gauff and Osaka. The Round 4 match-up will have both women competing against one another since their 2019 appearance at the U.S Open. However, despite being on opposing sides, the two remain in support of one another as they both fight for the singles title.

