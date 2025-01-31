Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Women Face Higher Risks of Developing And Dying From Cervical Cancer, Research Shows Research explores why Black women face higher risks of developing and dying from cervical cancer.







New research highlights how much more vulnerable Black women are to developing cervical cancer and facing higher mortality rates from the disease than any other group.

On Wednesday, BlackDoctor.org unveiled findings from the St. Jude HPV Cancer Prevention Program, which show how cervical cancer disproportionately affects Black women. Studies show that Black women are 41% more likely to develop cervical cancer than white women and are 75% more likely to die from it.

St. Jude identified three key factors contributing to the higher cervical cancer mortality rate among Black women: medical mistrust, insufficient follow-up care, and limited awareness about HPV vaccinations and the virus itself, which is the leading cause of cervical cancer. Black women are more likely to receive a late-stage cervical cancer diagnosis, contributing to lower five-year survival rates for a largely preventable disease.

One key factor behind delayed diagnoses is a generational mistrust of the medical system. Another factor is that Black women have the lowest follow-up rates after abnormal screenings. According to Human Rights Watch, these issues worsen with age, with Black women over 70 being three times more likely to die from cervical cancer, even though screening guidelines end at 65.

Many people are unaware of how HPV is transmitted and the importance of HPV vaccinations. The virus, primarily spread through sexual contact, is the leading cause of cervical cancer. While most HPV infections cause no health issues, certain high-risk strains can develop into cervical cancer if not detected and treated early.

HPV has more than 100 strains, with some considered high-risk because they can lead to abnormal cell changes in the cervix.

“If someone has one of those, a lot of times there are no symptoms. It can just continue to affect the cervix, leading to abnormal cells,” Joyce Idehen, MD, said.

“Over time, if there’s no detection or awareness, it can continue to develop and eventually turn into cancer.”

Another contributor to disparities is medical racism and implicit bias within the healthcare system. Primary care providers (PCPs) can deprioritize or overlook preventive screenings for Black women, leading to delayed diagnoses and worse health outcomes.

Studies have shown that Black patients are less likely to receive timely screenings, proper pain management, or referrals to specialists compared to white patients. Researchers stress the importance of tackling these systemic issues just as much as promoting individual health advocacy.

When it comes to prevention, cervical cancer is preventable through regular Pap smears, HPV vaccination, and safe sexual practices. Both men and women should take an active role in their sexual health by engaging in open conversations and advocating for early detection. Raising awareness and ensuring equal access to preventive care can save lives.

“For women, take ownership of your preventive care—get your routine Pap smears and, if not vaccinated as a child, get vaccinated now,” Dr. Idehen suggests.

“For men, get vaccinated and take responsibility for your sexual health. Prevention is key, and it’s never too late to make these health changes.”

