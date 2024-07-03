Women by Stacy Jackson Black Women Superintendents Lead 2 Largest Oklahoma School Districts This is the first time both Black women educators are superintendents, marking a historic shift for Oklahoma school districts.









In a groundbreaking development for Oklahoma’s education landscape, Black women educators now serve as superintendents of the state’s two largest school districts.

Jamie Polk, an Iowa native with 25 years of experience in Lawton Public Schools, has taken the helm of Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS). Meanwhile, Ebony Johnson became the first Black woman to lead Tulsa Public Schools, the state’s largest district by enrollment, after being appointed interim superintendent in September and permanently hired in December. This milestone represents a significant shift in leadership diversity. According to the Oklahoma Voice, Polk emphasized the importance of representation: “…every child should see themselves represented in the educators and leaders who guide them in their educational journey.”

Cecilia Robinson-Woods, the sole Black woman superintendent in Oklahoma when Johnson assumed her role at TPS, emphasized that these hirings represent a significant leap forward in entrusting Black women educators with the reins of major school districts. “It is not a secret that minority children, especially Black children, have the lowest test scores… It’s not to say just because you have someone of color that things are going to change, but it does at least give you an insight,” Robinson-Wood said.

The appointments address a stark disparity in Oklahoma’s education system. While over half of all students are racial or ethnic minorities, 77% of public educators are white, according to 2022-23 state data.

OKCPS has a history of Black women in leadership, with Betty Mason becoming the first woman and African American superintendent in 1992. Both Black women educators face unique challenges in their new roles as first-time superintendents. Johnson is working on an academic turnaround amid pressure from the state education department. Polk aims to continue diversifying the teaching staff through the “Grow Our Own” program, which has already produced 25 bilingual or racially diverse teachers.

