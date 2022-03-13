BLACK WOMEN FOR THE WIN: The Democracy Collaborative Appoints Sili Recio As Its New Senior Communications Director

The Democracy Collaborative (TDC) announced the non-profit organization’s newest addition.

Sili Recio will begin her latest position as the Senior Communications Director for The Democracy Collaborative on March 14. The brilliant leader is formerly the Vice President of Digital Strategy at MomsRising. She was promoted to the position in 2021. Prior to transitioning into the VP role, Recio served as the National Director of Social Media at the non-profit organization for four years.

The Democracy Collaborative’s president, Ted Howard, expressed his excitement about Recio, citing her extensive professional background and experience as the reason for the appointment.

“Sili will bring exceptional skills to our team as a communicator, organizer, and deft manager of both people and projects. She is committed to our mission of systemic change and is excited to lead us in new ways of communicating our message.”

Recio has almost two decades of experience in non-profit and for-profit spaces. Her vast knowledge of digital strategy, communications and project management has prepared the maverick for her new role at The Democracy Collaborative.

When asked about her vision for TDC, Recio told Black Enterprise, “My vision for this organization is simple– to continue to lead a transformational narrative as the work of this organization is the fulcrum for the systemic change that is so desperately needed, not only in this country but the world over.”

“I am excited to lend my experience, creativity and voice to this passionate team as we work toward advancing TDC’s vision, theory, policy, narrative, and practice of its mission statement,” she added.

In her spare time, the mother of an adorable 12-year-old daughter is also an accomplished author of the bestselling children’s book– “If Dominican Were A Color.”

Recio replaces Isaiah J. Poole, a prominent journalist and activist with 45 years of experience in communications. Poole will continue to collaborate with TDC as a consultant.

The Democracy Collaborative was co-founded by Howard and historian and activist Gar Alperovitz in 2000. The consortium was founded on the principles of “community.” The “research and demonstration lab for the democratic economy” advocates for community wealth-building and other strategies that move broad-based ownership and control of the economy forward.