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By: Tamar Huggins

I grew up in a Caribbean household where you learned very early what it meant to be a good woman. And there were standards, honey. You were going to look presentable. You were going to speak properly. You were going to maintain a home, care for your children, and make your family look good. People were watching, and you needed to give them something good to look at.

My Aunt Inez was a homemaker and caregiver. She cooked fresh meals because my father was particular about leftovers. She kept the floors shining. After she cooked, she’d put a few slices of apple with cinnamon in the toaster oven so the house smelled beautiful again. If I wanted cold cereal, she’d insist on warming the milk because she was convinced cold milk would give me gas. I thought soggy Rice Krispies were an injustice, personally.

But now, when I think of her, I think about her hands. How she’d rub my back, comb my hair, make sure I was warm and comfortable. That’s how I first learned love.

My mother taught me another kind of care. Presentation mattered. Our hair was always done, our jewelry was on, our clothes were beautiful. I remember going with my sister and her to the salon on Saturday mornings, leaving the Toronto suburbs early so we’d be there when the doors opened. The women talking, the magazines, the community. I loved feeling part of that world.

I inherited so much from those women. Their taste, their standards, their instinct to make people feel cared for. I see it in how I raise my own children and curate my home.

But there’s something else I’ve been noticing.

I don’t remember my aunt asking for help.

My mother eventually started asking when she got older and tired. But in the world I grew up in, a woman’s ability to carry everything herself was practically a measure of her womanhood. You worked, cooked, cleaned, nurtured, and got up the next morning to do it again.

Now I’m 40, roughly the age my mother was when I was a little girl. I have two children, businesses, a career, responsibilities. And I’ve started asking myself why I should reproduce every sacrifice the women I love had to make.

My energy budget is very bougie.

I’m mindful of where I spend my energy because I want to invest it in projects, people, and things that return energy to me. That means a house manager who can help organize our home, our schedules, my children’s needs, and the routines that support my wellness. A personal chef because I love beautiful food, but I don’t enjoy cooking. Someone to clean the house.

Now, I know how to do all those things, and I promise you won’t come into my home and find dirt on my baseboards. But I want to reserve more of myself for what requires my presence and intelligence: raising my children, my art, my writing, research, public speaking, and the work I’m building around AI and culture.

I’m also paying attention to my health in ways I couldn’t fully appreciate at 25. I’ve watched women in my family face serious health challenges. I want time to care for myself now, including doctor’s appointments, rest, and walks in the park, unbothered. And I want my daughters to see how seriously I take my work and how seriously I take my rest.

I’m learning to ask for support without interpreting it as a failure of womanhood. That’s a generational pattern worth breaking.

And here’s what strikes me: I never consciously chose the old definition. I watched it. I loved the women who embodied it, so I absorbed it.

How much of what we believe about ourselves was ever ours to begin with?

This is where a framework I’ve been developing, Identity Architecture, starts to make sense to me.

When you design a building, you ask what kind of life the space needs to support. You think about the foundation, the structure, the systems. I’m beginning to ask those questions of my own identity. Which parts of me were chosen, and which were inherited from family, culture, religion, institutions, and other people’s expectations? What served an earlier version of me but no longer fits the life I’m designing?

The more I examine how deeply we’ve tied our worth to what we produce, the more I recognize that same thinking in the conversation about artificial intelligence and the future of work.

I’ve spent 15 years in technology. I know the importance of acquiring new skills, and I’m certainly not telling anybody to sit around while the economy changes. But I keep noticing how the future-of-work conversation assumes that, to remain valuable, we must continually prove we can do more. Learn another platform. Earn another credential. Become more efficient. Make yourself indispensable.

Well, what happens when AI starts executing the very tasks we’ve used to establish our worth?

For a woman who’s spent years being praised because she’s useful, productive, or needed, stepping outside that identity can feel like stepping into thin air.

And for Black women, there are layers to this. We’ve learned to move through rooms that require us to read the energy, adjust our language, recognize who holds power, and decide when it’s safe to say what we actually think. That’s intelligence. Discernment. Cultural fluency. Judgment. Often we call those things personality or survival because no one put them on a performance review.

AI is forcing us to reconsider what counts as valuable. Who understands a community well enough to know what should be built? Who recognizes that an efficient solution could still harm the people it’s meant to serve? Who can exercise judgment when the answer isn’t obvious?

These are questions I want to keep exploring. Because maybe the most difficult part of preparing for the future is examining the identity we’ve spent years trying to protect.

I haven’t rejected my aunt’s love or my mother’s standards. I want my daughters to inherit them, too. But I also want them to inherit the freedom to choose how they live, what they carry, and when they ask for help. I can honor the women who raised me without recreating every burden they bore.

And I’m giving myself permission to change the design as I go.

I wonder how many of us have spent years working to become a woman we never actually chose.

The future doesn’t need me to become more of who it wants me to be. It needs me to become more of myself.

Tamar Huggins hosts the “Unapologetically, Tamar” podcast. She is an internationally recognized cultural futurist, technologist, and public intellectual. She explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping culture, identity, power, and the way we imagine our futures.