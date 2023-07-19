Black Women Of ‘BookTok’ Nominated In First-Ever TikTok Book Awards

TikTok is celebrating literacy, and Black women are a major part of the narrative.

The video-hosting service celebrated the work of writers and content creators at its inaugural TikTok Book Awards for the UK and Ireland. Several Black women were nominated for their contributions in pushing the #BookTok hashtag on the platform.

According to TikTok, “The awards are all about celebrating and recognizing the books, the independent book shops, the authors, and the creators that have made the #BookTok community such a unique place.”

The #BookTok community nominated these Black women authors for their work and influence in literature. Winners will be crowned in August.

Bolu Babalola

The UK-based author is part of the shortlisted authors. Babalola’s work, Honey & Spice, is nominated under the BookTok Book of The Year category. Babalola is in line to receive another award for BookTok Author of The Year.

Jessica George

The Maame author is also among the nominees under the BookTok Book of The Year category. George, a British-Ghanaian writer, has been recognized as a New York Times best-selling author.

Malorie Blackman

Blackman is awaiting award results in the “Best Book I Wish I Could Read Again For The First Time” for Noughts and Crosses. Blackman creates her work for children and young adults.

Oyinkan Braithwaite

The British-Nigerian writer’s debut novel, My Sister, The Serial Killer, has been nominated as a “Best Book To End A Reading Slump.”

Eden

Better known as @edenvictorria on TikTok, the literary and fashion content creator has been nominated for BookTok Creator Of The Year.

Kemi & Busayo

Kemi and Busayo have also been nominated for BookTok Creator Of The Year. The content creators are highly respected for their reading content on their @compulsivebookbuyers TikTok page.

Readers are being called upon to vote for their favorite literary works and creators and can snag their literature favorites through bookshop.org on TikTok Shop.