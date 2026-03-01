Food by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors This Black Women-Owned Olive Oil Brand Now Has 4 Locations In Atlanta And Continues To Defy The Odds Malatrice “Mali” Montgomery and Ayanna “Nikki” Carver built Vine & Olive into a four-store success, proving passion and flavor can win in a crowded market.







At a time when small retailers across the country are fighting to stay afloat, two Atlanta women are quietly building a culinary brand that’s capturing national attention.

Malatrice “Mali” Montgomery and Ayanna “Nikki” Carver, co-founders of Vine & Olive, are proving that passion, community, commitment and exceptional flavor can cut through even the most competitive food marketplace. The longtime friends and self-described food lovers have grown their premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar company into four thriving retail locations, all while each maintaining demanding full-time careers.

A Brand Built After Hours, on Lunch Breaks, and on Weekends

Mali is a Certified Physician Associate and Assistant Professor while Nikki is the General Sales Manager for a major media outlet. Unlike many food entrepreneurs backed by investors or free schedules, Mali and Nikki built Vine & Olive during lunch breaks, late nights and weekends. As Black women in a historically underrepresented corner of the gourmet food industry, they had no blueprint. All they had was a shared belief that food can bring people together and elevate everyday life.

“People always ask how we do it,” says co-founder Mali Montgomery. “The truth is, we’re fueled by joy. This business brings us joy and we try to pour that same joy into every bottle, every tasting, every customer experience.”



Standing Out in a Crowded Marketplace

What began as a post-pandemic idea has grown into an Atlanta favorite thanks to a customer-first model that encourages tasting, exploration, and education. Vine & Olive offers premium olive oils, flavored extra virgin oils, and balsamic vinegars, all of which customers can sample in-store, creating a curated culinary experience that big-box retailers simply can’t match.

This year alone, Vine & Olive achieved several major milestones, including:

• A feature cooking segment on a national TV show

• A partnership with Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Woman Evolve Conference

• Two new locations: one inside Atlanta’s Ponce City Market and another on the Atlanta BeltLine (near Krog Street Market), expanding their footprint to two of the city’s most popular destinations

• Their first corporate tasting experience in collaboration with KPMG

• An airport expansion that will introduce Vine & Olive to global travelers

Their momentum reflects a rising trend: consumers increasingly seek artisanal, high-quality food products with heart and story behind them.



Building a Business That Feels Like Community

Every Vine & Olive storefront is designed to feel warm, welcoming and approachable. No culinary intimidation, just good flavor and good people.

“We’re not just selling olive oil,” says co-founder Ayanna “Nikki” Carver. “We’re building a community of people who love food, love discovery, and want to make everyday meals taste extraordinary.”



Customers often describe the stores as “a happy place” and praise the team for introducing them to new flavors they never knew they needed. That hospitality-driven model keeps Vine & Olive thriving even as small businesses across the nation continue to feel the weight of economic pressures.

What’s Next for Vine & Olive

With a total of four locations, a fifth retail partnership on the horizon, more corporate tasting partnerships ahead and growing media interest, Mali and Nikki are just getting started.



Their journey is a powerful example of what’s possible when passion and determination meet grit and when two friends decide to build something together, one bottle at a time.

About

Vine & Olive is the only Black woman-owned olive oil brand based in Atlanta. It was founded by friends Malatrice “Mali” Montgomery and Ayanna “Nikki” Carver. Known for its premium olive oils, thoughtful flavor pairings, and welcoming customer experience, Vine & Olive currently operates four retail locations. The company’s mission is simple: make every meal a masterpiece. Their products can be ordered online and shipped nationally at VineandOlives.com.

