Politics by Mitti Hicks Poll Shows Majority Of Black Women Voters Are Unhappy With Direction Of The Country Since the Highland Project began this polling in 2021, dissatisfaction with the country's direction has increased by 52% among this voting bloc.







A new poll shows that an overwhelming majority of Black women voters are not happy with the direction of the country. The Highland Project’s poll, conducted in partnership with Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies, reveals that 88% of Black women voters believe the country’s economic conditions are worsening.

In fact, Black women believe economic conditions are worse today than at the height of COVID-19. Since the Highland Project began this polling in 2021, dissatisfaction with the country’s direction has increased by 52% among this voting bloc.

For Black women in particular, their dissatisfaction comes as economists warn that, as the Black unemployment numbers continue to rise, it’s a telltale sign that the economy will worsen.

The unemployment rate for Black men is 7.1% and 6.7% for Black women.

Black Women Voters: A Look At The Numbers

There are several key indicators that Black women report are signs of a collapsing economy. Fifty-five percent of Black women feel their wages are falling behind the cost of living, 50% said they are impacted by job cuts either personally or through a family member, and 48% do not feel financially prepared to retire.

However, the concerns for Black women extend beyond financial matters to include dignity and care.

Eighty-three percent of Black women are afraid of the erasure of Black history, 81% are concerned about the impact of tariffs on the costs of goods, and 77% are worried about the cost of higher education and uncertainty about the economy.

The current state of the country means Black women are delaying major financial decisions such as having a child, buying a car, buying a home, switching careers, investing in the stock market, and more.

“Given the $2 trillion in buying power in the Black community, this is not just a personal financial issue: it’s a national economic warning sign,” researchers warn in the study. “If Black women reduce spending, there will be an economy-wide slowdown.”

Despite their concerns, Black women are investing their resources in other ways. Eighty-three percent report they are out in the community, encouraging people to vote. More than half report going to therapy, investing in vocational training, or returning to college, taking a vacation, and participating in a protest or march.

“Their message is clear: dignity, well-being, and care are not secondary issues. They are at the core of what will move this country forward,” researchers add.

RELATED CONTENT: Congressional Black Caucus And Democrats Oppose Charlie Kirk Resolution