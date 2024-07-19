Black Women Weigh In On The ‘Pet To Threat’ Phenomenon

The “Pet to Threat” phenomenon is based on a 2013 study conducted by Drs. Kecia Thomas, Juanita Johnson Bailey, Rosemary E. Phelps, and Ny Mia Tran. The researchers asked a diverse group of women in various stages of their academic careers to share their experiences in workplaces where, in most cases, they were underrepresented.

Some participants spoke about being exploited for their “diversity social capital” while being undermined for their expertise. These women are forced to look for new jobs or choose entrepreneurship. Several women who stayed in these work environments shared that their colleagues seemed to treat them as a “threat.” They often experience alienation in the workplace and a lack of support from their colleagues, which can have a profound effect on their mental health.

Although the study was published over ten years ago, the concept seems to be gaining popularity. Dr. Kecia Thomas, who coined the phrase in 2013, suggested that this is because more can relate to this experience.

“Perhaps the persisting interest in our work is a reflection of the countless number of incredibly accomplished and credentialed Black women who have been initially tapped for high-status and nationally visible roles yet denied access to the power and authority those roles require as well as the rewards typically offered to others. In some cases, the appointments never fully materialized,” Dr. Thomas wrote in Forbes.

Professor Thomas added that highly credentialed women of color, especially Black women, often threaten the status quo.

X user Latesha Byrd referenced this article in a recent post.

“This thread is for Black women and Black women only. If that’s not you, please scroll. Let me tell you about the Pet to Threat Phenomena,” the post read. She went on to share how this can have a negative impact on Black women’s confidence and possibly change the trajectory of her career,” she wrote,

More than 3,000 Black women chimed in to share their own “Pet To Threat” stories.

“You’d be surprised how quickly they turn on you. Sometimes, it’s in less than 90 days of starting a new position. Once you show how competent you are, your skills, and a fast learner, you immediately become a threat and a target.” X user, Shavaughn said.

Additionally, research shows that despite their credentials, Black women are likely to receive less pay and recognition than their counterparts.