Black Women’s Equal Pay Day Sparks Push For Workplace Reform

A coalition of workplace equity advocates is urging lawmakers and employers to adopt a broad slate of labor reforms to narrow persistent wage disparities affecting Black women, arguing that equal pay cannot be achieved without addressing systemic barriers to economic opportunity, Equalrights.org reports.

The proposal report, “A Wage Justice Agenda for Black Women,” released by Equal Rights Advocates ahead of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day on July 21, called for stronger pay transparency laws, expanded paid family and medical leave, affordable childcare, higher wages, stronger protections against workplace discrimination and wage theft, and increased enforcement of existing civil rights laws. The recommendations are intended to address the structural factors that continue to shape earnings for Black women across the United States.

According to Equal Rights Advocates, Black women remain concentrated in lower-paying occupations while frequently serving as primary or co-breadwinners for their families, making wage inequities particularly consequential for household financial security. The organization argues that closing the pay gap requires reforms that extend beyond equal-pay statutes to include workplace protections for caregivers, pregnant workers, and employees who discuss compensation.

The report coincides with Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, the date symbolizing how far into the new year Black women must work, on average, to earn what white, non-Hispanic men earned during the previous year. Equal Pay Today, a national coalition co-founded by Equal Rights Advocates, reports that Black women earn approximately 63 cents for every dollar earned by white, non-Hispanic men across all workers, or about 65 cents among full-time, year-round employees.

“Black women continue to be underpaid, undervalued, and overrepresented in low-paid jobs, with little opportunity for advancement, and that lack important workplace protections,” Equal Pay Today said in announcing this year’s observance.

Equal Rights Advocates maintains that comprehensive workplace reforms, paired with stronger enforcement of anti-discrimination laws, are necessary to improve long-term economic outcomes for Black women and their families.

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