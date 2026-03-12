BlackDoctor Launches AI-Powered Update to Improve Health Access for Black Communities

BlackDoctor.org is refreshing its brand with a new platform strategy and a suite of AI-powered tools to close critical gaps in how health information and care reach Black Americans.

On March 11, BlackDoctor Inc., the health and wellness platform behind BlackDoctor.org that has served Black America for more than 20 years, unveiled a new strategy centered on AI-powered wellness tools. The update includes a proprietary clinical simulation platform and a wellness tool, as well as the launch of a new Medical Advisory Board, a podcast, and a video series.

“This launch is about enhancing how health information is built and delivered,” Reginald Ware, chief executive officer of BlackDoctor, said in a press release. “When guidance is generalized from population-level data, it misses how care actually works for Black people. We built this platform to translate that complexity into clear, usable guidance –- so people can act earlier, make informed decisions, and get better outcomes.”

Among the new features is WellBot, a proprietary AI clinical simulation tool that allows healthcare providers to interact with virtual patients from diverse backgrounds while navigating complex diagnostic and social factors. The system analyzes decision-making, communication, and treatment choices, then provides feedback designed to reduce bias and strengthen patient-centered care.

Another addition, Health On Point, is a wellness tool trained on more than two decades of BlackDoctor.org content and insights from Black physicians and health experts. It enables users to ask questions, explore health concerns, and receive guidance to better prepare for medical visits. Together, the tools are designed to reflect how health risks, symptoms, and care decisions affect Black communities.

The platform also expands BlackDoctor Inc.’s healthcare professional network by more than 20,000 practitioners and launches a new Medical Advisory Board to guide its mission of advancing health equity. Additional updates include a new podcast, The Pulse, featuring patient stories from the Black community, and BlackDoctor Sessions, a video series exploring culturally relevant topics in medicine, wellness, and health equity.

“Trust gaps in healthcare aren’t abstract -– they show up as delayed diagnoses, lower adherence, and higher costs,” said Akinwole “Aki” Garrett, President of BlackDoctor. “This platform is built to operate on both sides of that problem. We’re giving consumers tools that reflect how health actually works for them, and we’re giving healthcare practitioners the insight they need to engage Black patients more effectively.”

As part of its broader strategy, BlackDoctor.org will be front and center for major health awareness campaigns, including National Kidney Month and Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, as well as 10 signature live events to drive year-round education, promote preventive screenings, and deliver data-driven health reporting.

