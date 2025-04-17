News by Keka Araújo Pre-Easter Blackout Affects Millions, Restoration Underway In Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón called the transmission issue "unacceptable."







Crews are working to restore power to Puerto Rico after an island-wide blackout left 1.4 million customers in the dark. As of Thursday morning, approximately 41% of customers, or about 609,700, had their power restored, according to Luma Energy.

The blackout began around 12:40 p.m. on April 16, when a transmission system failure caused all of Puerto Rico’s power plants to shut down. This is the second island-wide blackout in less than four months, following a similar event on New Year’s Eve. The repeated nature of these outages has amplified concerns about the stability of the island’s power grid and the effectiveness of ongoing recovery efforts.

She cut short her vacation and returned to Puerto Rico on Wednesday evening, underscoring the severity of the situation.

“This is a shame for the people of Puerto Rico that we have a problem of this magnitude,” she said, as reported by CBS News. Her swift return and strong words reflect the growing frustration and urgency surrounding the persistent power problems.

Luma Energy, the private company responsible for power transmission and distribution, estimated that it could take 48 to 72 hours to restore power to about 90% of customers. This timeline highlights the extensive damage and the complexities involved in restoring a power grid that has been plagued by years of neglect and natural disasters. The company’s efforts are being closely watched by residents and officials alike, as the speed and efficiency of the restoration process are crucial for the well-being of the island.

Genera PR, the company that generates power on the island, said the outage was caused by the sudden shutdown of all generating plants, including their own and private generators. Daniel Hernández, vice president of operations for Genera PR, stated at a news conference on Wednesday that plants may come back online more quickly than in previous years because the company has invested in quicker restart systems. This suggests that while the initial outage was catastrophic, there have been some improvements in the system’s ability to recover. However, the fact that all plants shut down simultaneously raises questions about the grid’s resilience and its susceptibility to cascading failures.

The blackout occurred as Puerto Rico residents were preparing to celebrate the Easter holiday weekend. The predominantly Catholic island observes the holiday throughout the week. The outage disrupted daily life, forcing some in San Juan to dine by candlelight and others to rush to stores for ice to preserve food. The timing of the blackout, coinciding with a major religious holiday, added to the hardship and frustration experienced by residents. Many had planned to spend the week with family and friends, but the lack of power cast a shadow over these celebrations.

Josué Colón, the island’s energy czar, said in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, “This process is not going to end today.” He added that a preliminary review suggested the cause was a problem near a transmission line in southern Puerto Rico that began at 12:38 p.m. The early findings of the investigation point to a specific technical issue, but the full extent of the damage and the underlying causes are still being investigated. The focus remains on restoring power as quickly as possible, but understanding the root cause is essential for preventing future outages.

The blackout caused widespread disruptions. Traffic was gridlocked as transit officers directed cars at intersections with non-functioning traffic lights. Residents flocked to gas stations for fuel to power generators. Passengers on an urban train in San Juan were forced to evacuate and walk along an overpass. Plaza Las Américas, the island’s largest mall, largely shut down. These disruptions illustrate the far-reaching impact of the power outage on daily life, affecting transportation, commerce, and public services. The lack of electricity not only caused inconvenience but also raised safety concerns, particularly regarding traffic management and the operation of essential services.

Puerto Rico has struggled with power grid problems since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. The island has experienced frequent blackouts, frustrating residents and businesses and causing damage to appliances and electronics due to power surges. Recovery from major power disruptions has often been slow, with past island-wide outages taking several days to resolve. This includes an island-wide outage on New Year’s Eve. The legacy of Hurricane Maria continues to haunt Puerto Rico, as the power grid has never fully recovered from the damage inflicted by the storm. The subsequent blackouts have become a recurring problem, eroding public trust and hindering economic development.

Gary Soto, director of the energy management and transmission operation center for Luma Energy, said at the news conference that full restoration could take up to 72 hours. Luma Energy stated, “Our crews will continue working throughout the day today with the goal of restoring service to 90% of our customers within 48 hours, conditions permitting.” The company’s acknowledgment of the potential challenges in restoring power underscores the complexity of the situation. While they are committed to working tirelessly, unforeseen circumstances could prolong the process.

The ongoing outages have sparked outrage among Puerto Ricans, with many calling for the government to cancel contracts with Luma Energy and Genera PR. Governor González acknowledged these concerns. “That is not under doubt or question,” she said, but added that it’s not a quick process. González also stated that a major outage like the one on Wednesday leads to an estimated $230 million revenue loss daily. The economic impact of the blackouts is substantial, affecting businesses of all sizes and disrupting the island’s fragile economy. The calls for contract cancellations reflect a deep-seated frustration with the current energy providers and a demand for accountability.

Ramón C. Barquín III, president of the United Retail Center, warned that the repeated outages could deter potential investors. “We cannot continue to repeat this cycle of blackouts without taking concrete measures to strengthen our energy infrastructure,” he said. The business community is particularly concerned about the long-term consequences of the power outages. The lack of reliable electricity not only disrupts daily operations but also creates uncertainty, making it difficult to attract investment and foster economic growth.

Concerns also exist for Puerto Rico’s elderly population. The mayor of Canóvanas deployed brigades to visit bedridden individuals and those reliant on electronic medical equipment. The vulnerability of the elderly and other dependent populations during power outages is a significant concern. The lack of electricity can have serious health consequences for those who rely on life-support systems or require refrigerated medications. Local governments and community organizations are stepping up to provide assistance, but the need for a more resilient power grid is evident.

Luma Energy had previously announced near-complete power restoration after the New Year’s Eve blackout, stating that 98% of customers had power, including hospitals, sewage facilities, and water plants. Juan Saca, President of Luma Energy, had stated, “Given the fragile nature of the grid, we will need to manage available generation to customer demand, which will likely require rotating temporary outages.” This statement highlights the underlying problem: even when power is restored, the grid remains fragile and susceptible to further disruptions. The need for a comprehensive overhaul of the energy infrastructure is becoming increasingly apparent.

The situation in Puerto Rico is more than just a series of unfortunate events; it’s a symptom of a deeper crisis involving an aging and poorly maintained infrastructure, a complex web of public and private interests, and the ongoing challenges of recovering from natural disasters. The island’s power grid, much of which dates back decades, has suffered from years of neglect and underinvestment. This neglect, combined with the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, has created a system that is highly vulnerable to failures.

The privatization of Puerto Rico’s power transmission and distribution system, with Luma Energy taking over operations, was intended to improve efficiency and reliability. However, the recent blackouts have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of this transition. Critics argue that Luma Energy has not made sufficient investments in upgrading the infrastructure and that the focus on short-term profits has come at the expense of long-term stability.

Genera PR, responsible for power generation, faces its own set of challenges. The company is tasked with maintaining aging power plants and ensuring a stable supply of electricity. However, the frequent outages suggest that these efforts have been insufficient. The company’s reliance on fossil fuels also raises concerns about environmental impact and the need for a transition to renewable energy sources.

The role of the Puerto Rican government in this crisis is also under scrutiny. While Governor González-Colón has expressed outrage at the repeated outages, many are demanding more concrete action. The calls to cancel contracts with Luma Energy and Genera PR reflect a growing dissatisfaction with the government’s oversight of the energy sector. Residents are demanding accountability and a clear plan for addressing the systemic problems that plague the power grid.

The economic consequences of the power outages are significant. Businesses, both large and small, suffer losses due to disruptions in operations, spoiled inventory, and the inability to serve customers. The tourism sector, a vital part of the island’s economy, is also affected, as blackouts can deter visitors and damage the island’s reputation. The long-term impact on investment and economic growth is a major concern.

The social impact of the blackouts is equally profound. The lack of reliable electricity affects people’s daily lives in numerous ways, from the inability to cook and refrigerate food to the disruption of work and school. The emotional toll of living with constant uncertainty and the fear of the next blackout is also significant. The situation is particularly challenging for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, the sick, and low-income families.

In the aftermath of each blackout, there are renewed calls for change. Some advocate for a complete overhaul of the power grid, with a focus on renewable energy and decentralized generation. Others argue for greater government intervention and stricter regulation of private energy companies. There is a growing consensus that the current system is unsustainable and that a fundamental shift is needed to ensure a reliable and affordable supply of electricity for all Puerto Ricans.

