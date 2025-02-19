Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Blacks In I/O Psychology Conference Return To Shape Fair Workplaces Through Data-Driven Strategy The conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor.







The group Blacks in I/O Psychology’s (BIOP) second annual conference will join diverse students and leaders to build fairer workplaces through data-driven strategy.

The conference serves as the sole event dedicated to Black professionals in industrial-organizational psychology.

Taking place Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor, this year’s theme of “Harboring Innovation: Shaping Tomorrow’s Workplace” will further BIOP’s mission of using science-backed solutions to curate a more effective work environment.

Incorporating I/O psychology in the workplace ensures that fair hiring practices, sustainable and diverse leadership, and HR policies foster an inclusive company culture. At the conference, nearly 250 attendees are expected to gain insights from panels on equity and talent development in the workplace.

Aside from networking opportunities, the conference will host a keynote panel with Black women business leaders in I/O psychology and include research presentations detailing the future of workplace environments and culture as well as the benefits of data-driven decision-making.

Founded by Howard University alumni Shavonne Holman and Macy Cheeks in 2019, BIOP aims to go further with its DEI efforts in I/O psychology discussions and advancement. With Black professionals in this space historically underrepresented and unheard, the volunteer-led organization advocates to uplift these educated voices at all stages of their careers.

“Conversations about workplace equity, DEI, and merit-based hiring have never been more urgent,” Cheeks said in a press release. “This conference provides a space where Black I/O professionals can connect, collaborate, and drive meaningful change in the industry.”

By building a community of Black I/O psychology experts and enthusiasts, BIOP also aims to prioritize DEI efforts from academia to corporate America at a time when these initiatives are in jeopardy.

You can register for BIOP’s conference here.

