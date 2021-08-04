Blacks In Technology Hosts Conference to Inspire, Educate, and Showcase Black Tech Excellence

Blacks In Technology (BIT) will be hosting BITCON 2021, a virtual conference, from October 13-15.

BITCON will feature a variety of technology disciplines from cryptocurrency to cybersecurity, targeting IT practitioners, technology leaders, startup founders, and anyone interested in pursuing and advancing a career in tech.

Blacks In Technology recognizes that there is a significant gap between people of African descent and the rest of the tech industry. Approximately 3% of workers at the top 75 technology companies identify as Black and Black founders received approximately 3% of all US venture capital in 2020.

BITCON will provide practical tools, resources, innovative workshops, and inspiring discussions to help attendees “stomp the divide”, both individually and collectively. Additionally, BITCON will hosts hackathons, a startup pitch competition with a $10,000 cash prize, a diversity career fair, and provide over $15,000 in giveaways for hundreds of attendees.

The Blacks In Technology Foundation is sponsored by dozens of supporting technology organizations and companies such as Google, Disney, Square, and Palo Alto Networks.

BITCON will reflect current technology trends and provide members of the Black community with catalysts to propel their career. The star-studded speaker lineup includes ABC’s Emmy Award winning TV show Shark Tank’s, Daymond John; investor, founder, and managing partner of Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton; world-renowned crisis management expert and inspiration for the hit TV show Scandal, Judy Smith; executive advisor and motivational speaker, Dr. Simon T. Bailey, and over 50 of the most influential Black thought leaders in tech. This continues BIT’s tradition of notable participants of past conferences, from the late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle to presidential candidate and US Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“What’s always excited me most about BITCON is that we pride ourselves on being a true tech conference,” says Founder of Blacks In Technology, Greg Greenlee. “We are not a diversity conference so don’t attend this event expecting us to preach to the choir on issues we face as a marginalized group in this industry.”

The Blacks In Technology Foundation is proud to be one of a handful of organizations encouraging raised awareness of the importance of increased Black representation in tech. BIT provides resources that remove barriers to entry for those looking to enter technology. In 2021 the Blacks In Technology Foundation will provide over $1M in scholarships and grants for technical certifications and trainings resources to members representing 48 chapters led 100% by volunteers.

If you would like more information about Blacks In Technology, the Blacks In Technology Foundation, and BITCON, visit www.bitcon2021.com.

SOURCE Blacks in Technology Foundation