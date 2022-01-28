BLK & Bold’s CEO Pernell Cezar Highlights Entrepreneurs on REVOLT TV’s New Series ‘Bet on Black’

Pernell Cezar, CEO and co-founder of the first nationally distributed Black-owned coffee company, BLK & Bold, is mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs on Revolt TV’s new series, Bet on Black.

Created in partnership between Revolt and Target, Bet on Black gives aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to share their business ideas on television for a chance to win a $200,000 investment and mentorship from Target executives.

Cezar serves as a mentor and coach, offering his advice and expertise before the applicants pitch their business ideas in a Shark Tank-like presentation to a panel of judges.

“Being a mentor to the aspiring, young, and gifted entrepreneurs on ‘Bet on Black’ was truly an amazing experience,” Cezar tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“As a relatively young Black entrepreneur myself, to see the much-needed conversation of Black entrepreneurship to the forefront and help support the next generation is ultimately why we founded BLK & Bold.”

“It’s also amazing to celebrate our community on a national platform while creating an opportunity to give back and hopefully inspire. My biggest advice to up-and-coming entrepreneurs is ‘no one knows your business better than you do.'”

Seated on the judging panel are R&B singer T-Pain, costume designer Zerina Akers, Sunday II Sunday founder Keenan Beasley, and Target Senior Divisional of Merchandising in Apparel & Accessories, Melanie Gatewood-Hall.

Since launching BLK & Bold in 2018, Cezar and his business partner and childhood friend, Rod Johnson, have continued to earn millions in profits each year and secure partnerships with the likes of the NBA and Ben & Jerry’s through their commitment of donating 5% of profits to support at-risk youth.

Mentoring a new generation of Black entrepreneurs is something Cezar takes pride in and is happy that others can enjoy.

“For years, the Black community has set trends and defined the culture. All while being under-resourced,” Cezar says. “That’s why Bet on Black is so meaningful, with a $500,000 commitment from Target and the reach of Revolt we’re making a real difference to these upcoming Black founders.”

“Being a part of a life-changing opportunity for these brands is incredibly rewarding. As an entrepreneur myself, I know what growing pains in business are all about. Being able to infuse a deserving business with a powerful amount of capital is exciting. I can’t wait for everyone to see the outcome of this truly inspirational show and how far these brands will push the boundaries.”