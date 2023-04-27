BLK Dating App Announce Giveaways To Address Burdening 'Black Tax'

A new campaign from Match Group’s BLK, the largest dating app for Black singles, is designed to address the financial strain Black singles face.

As part of the “Break the Bank 2.0: Black Tax Giveaway,” BLK Dating App is helping to alleviate this burden of the “Black Tax.” It announced its initiative to award $250 gift cards to 10 BLK members who have had to make sacrifices to support their extended family, community, and even strangers.

“Black Tax is not an official tax, but rather a social expectation that Black people must financially support their family members and community to overcome financial hardship,” the release stated. “It is a significant issue in the Black community, and its impact is felt across generations,” per the release.

To enter the contest, BLK users must share a written story highlighting their personal “Black Tax experience” via Instagram direct message. The submission should emphasize users’ personal sacrifices to financially support their family members and share how they would use the $250 gift card.

The recipients can “splurge” on various expenses such as dating, school fees, vacations, clothing, rent, and other areas.

“At BLK, we are deeply committed to promoting Black Joy through our marketing initiatives and campaigns. We acknowledge the financial burden faced by many Black families, and we believe that it’s our responsibility to support and uplift the community,” Jonathan Kirkland, head of Brand and Marketing for BLK, said, according to the release.

“This program is not just about providing financial assistance to those impacted by the ‘Black tax,’ but also about raising awareness of this critical issue that affects so many. We hope to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their goals and experience the joy they deserve.”

Black Tax

While dating may sometimes cost a pretty penny, BLK is jumping to action after recent survey results revealed how many Black daters are negatively impacted by the “Black Tax.”

“This burden often results from systemic racism and economic inequality, which limits opportunities for Black people to build wealth and access resources,” per the release.

However, 79% of Black singles were unaware of the term describing the financial strain until now.

Results show that “siblings and mothers are the most commonly supported family members, and paying bills and buying groceries are the primary forms of assistance.” Whether you’re supporting a disabled or sick family member, BLK considers the impact on dating life and marriage.

Twenty-eight percent of Black daters are affected by this problem, noting less money for dates and lack of quality of time. Forty-six percent reported negative impacts on their mental and emotional well-being.

As for the Gen Z population, the survey found that 44% of these young adults support their families due to the Black Tax. Unemployed singles lead at 46%.