BLK Dating App Introduces Spring Break Mode To Connect Travelers Heading To Popular Destinations

The long-running dating and lifestyle app BLK has fostered connections within the Black community since its inception in 2017. Now, the innovative company has announced a new special feature specifically designed to appeal to spring breakers.

As travelers prepare for their week-long getaways, several people are looking to make the most of their experiences, which includes building meaningful connections and creating unforgettable memories. Enter BLK, which has initiated a new way of vacationing.

Through an expansive survey of its user database, BLK has pinpointed some of the most popular tourist locations for travelers this time of year, including Atlanta, Cancun, Cabo, Miami, and Jamaica. BLK has established a new Spring Break mode with this information, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Imagine connecting with fellow travelers heading to the same Spring Break destination before your plane even touches down. With BLK’s new feature, this is now a reality. You can match with people based on their listed Spring Break vacation spot, making your journey even more exciting and connected.

BLK shared some of its findings, revealing that 54% of respondents expressed plans to travel for Spring Break and that most participants (51%) wanted to party while on vacation. Another 32% hoped to rest and relax, while 17% searched for adventure. Additionally, 79% of respondents hoped to form a romantic connection sometime during spring break. BLK is making it easier for all of these wishes to come true with its new Spring Break mode.

BLK has been the leading dating app in the Black community for years. Intended to match single Black men and women using its exclusive online network, it typically aims to successfully pair similar individuals with each other and build lasting relationships. Now, the hook-up game within the Black community has been changed for the better with this location-based methodology.

RELATED CONTENT: 39% Of Americans Believe They Can Find Their Soulmate On A Dating App