BLK Dating App Amplifies LGBTQ+ Content And Event Series In Honor Of Pride Month

BLK Dating App is celebrating Pride Month through a new campaign to uncover and amplify Black LGBTQ+ stories and events.

The world’s largest dating and lifestyle app for the Black community launched its new Pride Month campaign, “It’s Giving Space: Celebrating Queer Event Curators.” To celebrate Black LGBTQ+ stories, the initiative highlights the compelling narratives of three LGBTQ+ party collectives: Party Noire in Chicago, Global Warming in Brooklyn, and Lesbians in Houston in Houston.

Created in partnership with author, podcast host, and BLK Advocacy Council member Sesali Bowen, the campaign focuses on Black event curators across the country through engaging content, social media, and in-real-life (IRL) events aimed at celebrating the authentic, diverse expressions of being Black, proud, and queer.

The initiative comes in response to the lack of representation the Black Queer community often experiences in mainstream Pride celebrations despite making up a significant portion of the overall LGBTQ+ community.

“At BLK, we are dedicated to uncovering and celebrating the untold stories within the Black LGBTQ+ community,” Jonathan Kirkland, head of Brand and Marketing for BLK said in a press release.

As part of the campaign, BLK will support Party Noire in Chicago, Global Warming in Brooklyn, and Lesbians in Houston in Houston by sponsoring their Pride events and helping to create safe spaces for celebration and connection within the Black LGBTQ+ community. Each event will feature the premiere of the collective’s video from BLK’s Pride Month content series, which showcases their unique entrepreneurial journeys and contributions to the community.

These videos will highlight the inspiring stories of LGBTQ+ community leaders, providing a deeper insight into their impact and dedication. Throughout June, BLK will use its social media to share digestible videos highlighting Party Noire (Chicago), an inclusive cultural hub that celebrates Black femmes, Queer Women of Color (QWOC), and Black womanhood along the gender spectrum with a particular focus on queer, trans, and genderqueer Black individuals.

Founded by Nick and Rae, Party Noire creates intentional spaces that uplift and affirm the lives of Black women through vibrant events and community-building activities.

Global Warming in Brooklyn is dedicated to uplifting and centering Black and Brown queer and trans individuals by providing spaces where they can dance, celebrate, and experience joy. Co-created by DJs Adair and Boston Chery, this Brooklyn-based collective focuses on creating intentional, safe environments that unite the community.

Lesbians in Houston is dedicated to creating safe and inclusive spaces for queer women in a city within a traditionally conservative state. This collective specializes in hosting some of the hottest nightlife events and parties for lesbians living in or visiting Houston.

“With “It’s Giving Space,” we aim to shed light on the rich subcultures and vibrant narratives that often go unnoticed,” Kirkland said.

“These community leaders are pivotal in shaping our cultural landscape, and their stories of resilience and creativity deserve to be heard. We are proud to support and amplify their voices, highlighting their invaluable contributions to both the Black and LGBTQ+ communities.”