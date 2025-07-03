BLK Launches ‘Free Your Crown’ Campaign In Celebration Of Black Women And Natural Hair

BLK wants you to “Free Your Crown” in an innovative campaign to celebrate Black women and natural hairstyles.

The social and dating app for Black people announced the campaign on July 3, also known as National Crown Day. The bold initiative takes self-love to a new level for Black women, championing their natural curls and coils. In honor of their new #FreeYourCrown campaign, BLK will sponsor the costs for Black women’s natural hairstyles this summer.

The campaign stems from a cultural shift for Gen Z Black women, opting to express themselves wholeheartedly through their hair. No matter the occasion or presentation, Black women are ditching the self-doubt to rock their authentic style.

“Natural hair has always been a symbol of confidence, individuality, and culture. For so long, Black women were made to feel like they had to change who they were to be accepted. With #FreeYourCrown, we’re not just celebrating natural hair — we’re creating space for Black women to be seen, uplifted, and supported at every stage of their journey,” said Amber Cooper, Brand Manager at BLK, in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

According to BLK’s #FreeYourCrown survey, Black women are growing their confidence and preference for their natural hair. The survey’s results concluded that over 60% of Black women wear their natural hair full time, with over 83% wearing it on first dates. On social media, over 75% of Black women regularly showcase themselves in their natural hair state.

The campaign will not only sponsor hair styling but also include immersive engagements for others to join the cause. BLK has launched a Natural Hair Social Call-to-Action. Its purpose is to encourage BLK members to change their profile pics on dating apps to promote their natural hairstyles.

The evolving dating and social platform also established a BLK Beauty Group Chat. The space allows women in the BLK app to talk about all things hair, love, and care.

The Free Your Crown campaign comes at a time when protections like the CROWN Act are gaining traction as well as challenges. Despite the societal shifts away from uplifting diversity, BLK remains committed to a movement that amplifies natural hair as a standout factor, and not something to shy away from.

RELATED CONTENT: How Karen Mitchell Turned a Side Hustle Into an Eight-Figure Hair Empire