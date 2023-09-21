Fem Equity App CEO To Launch ‘BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference’

The CEO of a software platform and app that tracks pay equity across race and sex will hold an inaugural conference to empower Black women professionals poised for growth.

The co-founder of Fem Equity, Adeola Ajani, will hold the first BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference on Sept. 22. The one-day event will be at Johns Hopkins University’s FastForward U, Technical.ly reported. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Baltimore’s Chief Equity Officer Dana Peterson Moore will deliver a keynote speech around 11:50 a.m. The conference will provide workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for Black women early in their careers.

Ajani’s conference is supported by the GET Cities initiative, which advocates for more women in the tech sector. GET Cities’ D.C. manager, Christina L. Glancy, said she was “proudly partnering” with Ajani’s company.

“As we proudly partner with Fem Equity on the BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference, we aim to bridge the gap and empower Black and brown women in their careers and their journey towards success in the tech industry and beyond.”

We’re excited to share our partnership with Fem Equity for the BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference! This event will provide information for Black women/WOC who are ready to scale their careers! Register and RSVP for the event via the link below: https://t.co/b18gZGPPAT pic.twitter.com/8mnGVYor0G — GETCities (@GETCities) September 17, 2023

The Fem Equity CEO explained the importance of having a space like a conference, saying, “BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference is a space where Black and brown women have a seat at the table and are encouraged to speak up and gain the resources needed to soar because I know we are limitless and we need more spaces to showcase that,” Technical.ly reported.

Last year, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that Black women earned 63 cents for every dollar a white man made. On July 27, the nation recognized Black Women’s Equal Pay Day to address the gender pay gap. The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation explained the date marks the 208th day of the year. It signals the number of extra days Black women must work to earn the same amount white men made in the previous year. Even so, Ariane Hegewisch, a senior researcher at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said that most women ‘never’ catch up to what men earn.

