Blue Note Jazz Festival Is On The Horizon With A Star-Studded Lineup

The Blue Note Jazz Festival, now annually held in Napa, California, has released its schedule for the three-day event that runs July 28-30. In its second iteration in wine country, festivities will include an array of musical performances from hip-hop to Jazz, as well as deluxe food, wine and dessert options.

Hosted by legendary comedian Dave Chappelle with daily performances by famed pianist Robert Glasper and special guests, such as De La Soul, Lalah Hathaway and Bilal, the star-studded lineup is sure to spark the best time for music fans everywhere.





The festival will start its first day of shows with headliner Mary J. Blige. The iconic R&B songstress, also described as the “Queen of Hip Hop and Soul,” will lead the celebration by performing some of her greatest hits. To accompany her on the Friday lineup includes Ari Lennox, Cordae, George Clinton, and many more. The after-party will kick off in the later hours of the night #1, hosted by Big Freedia with the music blasted by DJ Trauma.

In its second day of musical celebration, additional headliner Nas will grace the stage. The East Coast rapper is considered to be one of the greatest lyricists of all time within and outside Hip Hop, and showstoppers, such as Rapsody, Smino, and Talib Kweli and Madlib, will round out Saturday’s setlist. Of course, the (after)party goes on, this day with DJ Jazzy Jeff joining DJ Trauma on the ones and twos.

The festival’s final day will continue the Hip-Hop trend with Chance the Rapper on the main stage. His headlining performance, complemented with sets by NxWorries, PJ Morton and Madlib, is sure to close out an all-day show filled with fun and eclectic artists, bringing the spirit of Jazz music and its dynamic energy to the small-town scene. The party continues with DJ Pee .Wee also known Anderson .Paak, showcasing a vinyl set to send attendees off on a great note from an incredible lineup.

Festival organizers have made it easier than ever to attend by broadening ticket options for those who wish to take part in this memorable occasion. General and VIP passes are still available, and layaway plans can also be enacted with just a deposit down. The VIP package includes front-stage and double-decker viewing platforms for one’s optimal choosing, courtyard lounge seating and exclusive merchandise, food and drink vendors. Single-day options, alongside afterparty passes, are available for purchase as well. Ticket information, as well as hotel suggestions, can be found at The Blue Note Jazz Festival’s Napa homepage.

