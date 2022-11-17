Rapper Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him

A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder.

According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.

The rapper was being sought because of an incident on Oct. 8. Blueface was booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a statement:

“On November 15, 2022 at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25–year–old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6300 block of Windy Road.

Porter was arrested outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.”

Based on his inmate report, Blueface was booked on charges of attempted murder, using a deadly weapon, and discharging a gun into an occupied structure, vehicle, or craft. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was also booked for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer, or semi.

TMZ was able to obtain video footage of the actual arrest.

The footage shows Blueface and Chrisean on a bench while looking at their phones. In a sudden movement, a team of undercover police officers rushed over to him and threw him against the wall as they arrested him on an open warrant.

The person who recorded the video is just as shocked and thought he was being robbed. You can hear him asking why they had to rush him in the fashion that they did. He is then seen being helped up and handcuffed as the police officers take him to their vehicle.

Chrisean Rock took to social media to let her followers know that despite the recent event, she would stick beside her boo.