‘BMF’ Starz Actress Michole Briana White Explains How Season 2 Will ‘Elevate’ Viewers

Actress Michole Briana White, one of the four main leads on the hit Starz series, BMF, spoke exclusively with BLACK ENTERPRISE ahead of the season 2 premiere.

The BMF series is only one season in and receiving praise for his gripping portrayal of the infamous Detroit-based BMF (Black Mafia Family). From executive producer Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, BMF continues to tell the story of love, kinship, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

All through the eyes of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (played by Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (played by Da’Vinchi), the show shares how the brother rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.

On the show, White portrays ‘Lucille,’ the strong-willed, dignified mother of Demetrius and Terry Flenory. In every episode, White delivers a strong and powerful performance as the matriarch of the Flenory family.

As the cast prepares for the release of season 2, White is beyond overjoyed with the public response to the show and how it helped humanize the Flenory family.

“Incredibly excited. People love this show,” White told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I personally love that it’s a story about family.”

“You get to see that these beautiful boys did not come from a broken home. They came from a broken neighborhood.”

Season 2 continues the grit, heart, and humor that helps refine the choices the Flenory brothers made in their pursuit of the American Dream.

The show is rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, as the show explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (played by Russell Hornsby) and White’s character Lucille, who seeks counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Snoop Dogg).

“As our incredible showrunner Randy Huggins said all season long, it’s to, “Elevate, elevate, elevate!” White said about the central theme of season 2.

The new season will see every character fighting temptation all around them, with Meech and Terry being at odds. When it comes to Lucille, she’s finally practicing the importance of self-care.

“I think they will see that Lucille has always done everything she could for those she loves but this season she learns the importance of honoring herself,” White said.

With the American dream remaining at the forefront of the BMF series, White says it’s a story that many can relate to.

“Access to the American dream was not an option in their community,” she said.

“So, they found another way to prosper with the limited opportunities presented to them.”