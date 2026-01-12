Car Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot In For Sale—Asking Price: $1.75 Million

The BMW that Tupac was riding in when he was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996 has resurfaced with a hefty price tag: $1.75 million.

The car, listed on celebritycars.com, has been restored, and is ready to be driven off the lot, according to the website. The site claims that this is the car that Death Row Records’ boss, Suge Knight, was driving on Sept. 7, 1996.

The car was leased to the company at the time.

The BMW has been restored to its original condition with a fresh coat of paint. The marking of a bullet that hit the BMW is still visible, to substantiate that this BMW was the one Tupac was riding in on that tragic night.

The car has been owned by several people since the tragedy, but the most recent owner commissioned its restoration. If anyone purchases the BMW, they will receive documentation verifying the vehicle’s history. Plus, it runs “exceptionally well.”

The car was previously listed for sale more than six years ago, according to Carscoops. It reported that the dealership received the BMW 750iL in 2017 and priced it at $1.5 million. After the car was featured on an episode of Pawn Stars, it remained at the showroom because no one purchased it. It was listed at $1.75 million in 2020.

The car is shown in the video below.

Tupac, the now-iconic rapper and actor, was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting after a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996. He never regained consciousness and died six days later. He was 25.

Former gang member, Keffe D has been charged in relation to the killing and will go on trial on Aug. 10.

