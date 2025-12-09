Keffe D’s Tupac-Related Murder Trial Pushed to August 2026

Because of a flood of new evidence in the trial of former gang member Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, who is accused of being involved in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, the trial has been pushed back again, to August 2026.

According to KSNV, the trial, which was initially scheduled to start on June 3 last year, was postponed to Nov. 4, 2024, and then, after Keffe D began using new attorneys, it was set for Feb. 9, 2026. Now, it’s been pushed back again until Aug. 10, 2026.

The accused suspect’s attorney, Robert Draksovich, requested that the trial be delayed due to the volume of discovery they need to access, which he described as “voluminous.” Vegas prosecutors did not object to the delay before District Court Judge Carli Kierny granted it.

Draskovich and Michael Pandullo started representing Keffe after the inmate was found guilty of fighting another inmate while in the Clark County Detention Center. He was sentenced to 16 to 40 months in prison, but was given credit for time served.

Keffe D has been incarcerated since he was arrested on September 29, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada, as prosecutors allege that he was involved in the killing of Tupac. The former gang member has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for allegedly being involved in the killing of the Juice actor. The popular rapper and actor was killed when he was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, after he was seen attending a Mike Tyson fight that evening. He died six days later at the age of 25.

Las Vegas prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keefe incriminated himself in a book that he wrote and released back in 2019, Compton Street Legend, as well as during many interviews he has given to police and media outlets since 2008.

If found guilty of the charges against him, Keffe faces life in prison.

