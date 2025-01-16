After Winning Lawsuit Against Niece, Nephew, Bo Jackson Gives Up $21M Judgment

Legendary two-sport phenom Bo Jackson will not take advantage of the $21 million judgment he won against his niece and nephew after winning an extortion case against the duo.

According to The Associated Press, Jackson, who excelled in the NFL and in Major League Baseball filed a lawsuit against his niece Erica M. Anderson Ross and nephew Thomas Lee Anderson, accusing the two of an attempt to extort $20 million from the former athlete. He filed the paperwork in April 2023 and emerged victorious on Feb. 2, 2024.

Along with the $21 million judgment, the relatives were given a permanent protective order preventing them from contacting Jackson or any of his immediate family members. Ross and Anderson were also instructed to stay at least 500 yards away from Jackson and scrape anything posted about the Heisman Trophy winner from their social media accounts.

Ross and Anderson obtained a different attorney and filed a motion to dismiss the judgment in March 2024. On Jan. 14, the duo and Jackson requested that the order be thrown out by the judge and withdraw the motions filed by the niece and nephew, and enter a consent judgment.

“In the meantime, the Parties have conducted two mediations and have reached a private agreement resolving this dispute,” according to the latest motion filed.

The following day, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutton issued an order vacating the previous ruling from February, allowing the request by both parties to be granted.

The consent judgment rules in Jackson’s favor on several counts, while dismissing others. This ruling awards no damages to either party and cites that both parties will pay their own attorneys’ fees. Ross and Anderson also can not harass or intimidate Jackson and his wife and children and continue to stay 500 yards away from them. The only exception would be in certain circumstances, including court appearances, sporting events, and family functions. There should be no contact from Jackson’s niece and nephew with Jackson and his immediate family.

