Kevin Durant’s Boardroom Partners With 24 Hour Fitness

"Sports is at the heart of everything Boardroom does, and the skills you learn as a teammate on the court translates to every aspect of life," said Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman.







Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom announced that it has partnered with 24 Hour Fitness to help the company build its content, community engagement, and events surrounding the company.

The collaborative effort started at 24 Hour Fitness’s Falls Church, Virginia, location on Aug. 3, with a basketball skills academy led by Durant’s father, Wayne Pratt, who is the head coach of the AAU organization Team Durant. Eighteen gym members, children ages 12-17, joined Pratt and Team Durant staff members to participate in a series of 5 v 5 scrimmages, training drills, and discussions about the benefits of youth sports. They also talked about the future of AAU basketball and what it takes to “make it” as a youth athlete.

“Team Durant was established when Kevin [Durant] wanted to give back to the community that helped create his game, and we have always tried to pay that forward to the kids in the DMV area,” said Pratt in a written statement. “We have a staff that’s been really innovative and proactive, and that’s allowed us to grow and to impact kids far beyond those in our program.”

The partnership between Boardroom and 24 Hour Fitness will include events involving professional athletes and community organizations, including several sports, not just basketball. An upcoming event will feature a clinic with the Brooklyn Aces, a Major League Pickleball team.

“Sports is at the heart of everything Boardroom does, and the skills you learn as a teammate on the court translates to every aspect of life,” said Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman. “We’re excited to have begun our partnership with 24 Hour Fitness through this activation with Wayne Pratt and Team Durant and to continue to work with them to build community in different ways throughout the year.”

The company has been steadily making moves.

Boardroom recently announced that it has become an investor in the French football club Paris Saint-Germain. The partners struck a deal with LLC via Arctos Partners, a minority investor in the club.

BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant has invested in Paris Saint-Germain through his Boardroom Sports Holdings, LLC via Arctos Partners, the strategic minority investor in the club. Further details to be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/pcXSJugqf6 — Boardroom (@boardroom) August 12, 2024

