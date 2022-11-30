Bob Marley One Love Experience Opening In Los Angeles In 2023

Bob Marley fans, get ready to celebrate the Jamaican musician through an immersive experience coming to the U.S. in 2023.

The “Bob Marley One Love Experience” is set to open in Los Angeles early next year on Jan. 27. Following exhibits in London and Toronto, the 15,000-square-foot experience will premiere at Ovation Hollywood, according to NBC News.

“After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the U.S. for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group, said in a statement.

The exhibit will have never-before-seen photographs, concert videos, and lyric sheets. Additionally, visitors to the exhibit will witness rare memorabilia, including guitars, a soccer jersey, sneakers, and some of Marley’s influential art.

There will also be a branded pinball machine, jukebox, and some foosball tables for those who desire fun.

Observers will be able to experience an area dedicated to the legacy and philanthropy of the Marley family.

More adventurous visitors can enjoy a 2,000-square-foot One Love Forest that can be found inside the exhibit. Visitors interested in this part of the experience will be met with the multi-sensory environment as they explore a trip to Jamaica. Included in this section of the experience is a cannabis garden.

For fans who want to indulge in music, a visit to the Soul Shakedown studio provides a silent disco with headphones to listen to a groovy curated playlist.

Tickets to experience the multi-room exhibit will be available for purchase on Dec. 7, exclusively on Fever.

“The Official Bob Marley One Love Experience showcases never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia while immersing you in a journey through his life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. After a successful 2022 tour through London and Toronto, the experience makes its US debut—don’t miss this exclusive 12-week engagement in Hollywood!” the Fever website says on the exhibit’s page.

Fans who join the waitlist will be the first to be notified when tickets become available.