Bobby Brown Says His A&E Documentary Biography: Bobby Brown Helped Him ‘Move On With Life’

Bobby Brown‘s introspective A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown and his new reality show with his family Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, both executive-produced by Brown and his wife Alicia Etheridge-Brown, allows his fans to celebrate his culturally defining career that spans over decades.

The series also helps the Browns bolster their business endeavors, selling all-natural barbecue sauces and a new self-care line, Regenerate Wellness, according to Billboard.

“The biggest misperception of me is that I really give a f— about what anybody feels,” the singer said boldly.

The documentary elicited a visceral reaction with audiences and provided many outsiders an insight into the reasons for Brown’s bold and defiant proclamation, according to Billboard.

Whereas his reality show gives his fan a look inside what his life is like today with his family, music career, and how he upkeeps his sobriety, and mental and physical health, Ebony reports.

“My Prerogative” singer said one of the many reasons he wanted to do this project based on two reasons, the timing was suitable, and second, “I needed to get something out, you know, I needed to get things out off my chest, in order to move on with life, it was very therapeutic,” according to Ebony.

In a sit-down interview with Brown and his manager-wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, the couple reveals and visits their therapists. The inner work they commit to doing as a couple and as a family aids them in living their best life. In addition, investing in their mental health also helps them maintain a thriving family dynamic depicted in their reality show.

“We really want to highlight our work relationship, our family time and our businesses. So in that way, it’s quite different because you will see what we really do in our lives, said Etheredge-Brown to Billboard.

“And it turned out to be so much fun. However, we made sure that we set parameters to protect the children: If they didn’t want to work or be on camera, it wasn’t a must. You’re going to see a loving Black family with two parents living in the house with our children, which isn’t often depicted or shown,” says Etheredge-Brown.

She continues: “And we don’t have to be hooting and hollering at each other or doing anything crazy to have a great story to share. You’ll see a Black man who is kind, sensitive and a listener who’s working on himself. You’re going to see us go through finding tools to communicate better in our marriage and how to be better parents as we learn so much from our kids.”

Brown explains that he prevailed through the tribulations of life based on his faith, Billboard reports.

“God. That’s who holds me down. My belief in the Almighty, prayers and my family are what keep me going. Hopefully, in watching the documentary, people will learn a lot of different things about how to deal with difficult situations and come out on the other side. I’m speaking from the heart. This [documentary] is my truth. I hope they will know that.”

Watch Biography: Bobby Brown and Every Little Step available On Demand and Stream on the A&E app and aetv.com