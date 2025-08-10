News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Body Of Black Teen Who Went Missing During Family Trip To Florida Found In Pond Pelletier's family had hired a private investigation group to find him.







The body of a Black teen who went missing while on a family trip in Florida has been found in a pond.

According to ABC 11, private search efforts discovered the body Aug. 8, with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office later identifying it as Giovanni Pelletier. Pelletier’s remains were located near his backpack, specifically in a retention pond near an interstate in the Florida county.

The 18-year-old’s family had hired a private investigation group, who ultimately found the body on their first day of searching, despite authorities previously looking through the same area. The teenager was a recent graduate of Fuquay-Varina High School, a public school based in its namesake city in North Carolina.

With the investigation into his death now unfolding, his family now grieves the loss of their loved one. His mother, Bridgette Pelletier, posted to Facebook about the unfortunate turn of events.

“My son was recently found after a desperate search by OUR FAMILY ALONE, and we are still facing an active investigation into his death,” shared the grieving mother. “I am living every parent’s worst nightmare, trying to find the strength to give him the goodbye he deserves.”

Pelletier reportedly sent his mother a “Mom help” text before disappearing Aug. 1. He had left in a car with his cousins to visit his dad’s side of the family in Florida.

Authorities could not determine any foul play upon initial observation of the body. However, they intend to complete an autopsy, with a toxicology report also underway.

His cousin reportedly told authorities that Pelletier was behaving erratically about 20 minutes into their ride. They also alleged that he pulled out a knife, prompting them to leave him on the side of the road.

Pelletier’s mother also told People that the cousins made “no effort” besides one call to to let her know her son fled. A retired FBI Special Agent, Frank Brostrom, also shared that the cousin’s recount of what happened appears “very hokey,” with further investigation needed to reveal what led to his death.

“Maybe he had some kind of episode and panicked, ran out of the car, and you know, fell into the water somehow,” Brostrom said to ABC11. “It just sounds very hokey that that would be the situation, but the fact that he called asking for help several times with different family members is something that they really are probably focusing on.”

Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, the young man had texted several other relatives asking for help. Pelletier leaves behind four siblings as investigators continue to discover what happened to the teenager.

