Body of College Basketball Player Discovered After Tubing Accident with Girlfriend

The body of Louisiana State University Eunice basketball player Everette Jackson was found after he was swept away on the Payette River in Idaho nearly two weeks ago.

According to The Idaho Stateman, the body was discovered Sunday after a week-long search. Someone witnessed Jackson fall from a tube while he went underwater near the Gem County Island Sports Complex in Emmett.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said in a written news release. “We are grateful to all of the emergency responders and volunteers who made this recovery possible.”

The 21-year-old Jackson, who was from Raceland, Louisiana, went missing on June 11. According to a witness, the basketball player fell from his tube and went under the water and did not resurface. His family identified his body.

A volunteer found the remains of Jackson approximately two miles downstream from the Washington Street Bridge. That was the spot where he was last seen by his girlfriend and witnesses of the river accident.

His school, Louisiana State University Eunice acknowledged the loss in a Twitter post.

It is with great sadness that we have learned that the body of Everette Jackson has been found. We will share funeral arrangements after he returns home and they are made available. Please keep Everette’s family and loved ones in your prayers in the coming days and weeks. pic.twitter.com/z6NxJxeCGv — LSU Eunice (@LSUEunice) June 19, 2022

WBRZ reported that family members stated on social media that Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit and tried to paddle back to a dock. As she was able to cling on to a branch, Jackson was pulled away in the current.

Jackson’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs. The since-closed page raised more than $21,000.