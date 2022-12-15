Body Of Missing University Of Memphis Student Barshay Wilson Found

A student from the University of Memphis was found dead on Dec. 12 in Arlington, Tennessee, according to KIRO7 News.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that the body of 25-year-old Barshay Wilson was found hidden underneath leaves and tree branches near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant.

The MPD confirmed the news on Dec. 14. Wilson was found on Monday at approximately 4 p.m. on Highway 70 with an apparent gunshot wound. A burned-out car was also discovered nearby. Wilson was scheduled to graduate with his Bachelor of Science degree on Sunday, the day before his body was found.

Wilson’s mother told the MPD that her son said he was going to a party on Friday evening in Southwest Memphis. She said later in the evening, she received a phone call from a friend of Wilson’s saying he’d left the house after receiving a phone call but never returned.

Wilson’s friend told the MPD that he was at her apartment for about 15 minutes, arriving around 8:35 p.m. The friend said Wilson stepped out to take the call. When she looked for him, she saw his car still parked outside but no Wilson. The friend said she tried to use the Find My iPhone app to locate Wilson but had no luck. The MPD issued a city watch of Wilson on the morning of Dec. 12.

***** CITY WATCH *****

Have you seen Barshay Wilson? pic.twitter.com/gBr7V9U3n4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2022

The body has been identified as missing person Barshay Wilson, 25. He was reported missing on December 9, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2022

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson’s identification was found inside the burned-out vehicle. Deputies responded to a call about a fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday and found the car in flames. The Shelby County Fire Department was called to the scene, and they put out the smoldering fire. A deputy found Wilson’s ID near the door on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. An investigation is currently pending.