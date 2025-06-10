News by Keka Araújo BOMESI Summit Unites Black Media Leaders In Detroit For Growth And Legacy Participants explored the ongoing legacy of Black-owned media while charting pathways for future sustainability.







The Black-Owned Media Equity & Sustainability Institute (BOMESI) concluded its impactful 2025 summit in Detroit this weekend, drawing a diverse assembly of Black media owners, publishers, and innovators focused on strengthening the industry’s future.

From June 6-8, at the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown, the conference underscored themes of “growth rooted in legacy, ownership, and the continued evolution of Black-owned media,” leveraging Detroit’s rich cultural tapestry as a backdrop.

The summit aimed to empower and equip Black-owned media platforms, recognizing their critical role in shaping narratives and fostering community. Rhonesha Byng, co-founder of BOMESI and founder/CEO of Her Agenda, alongside DéVon Christopher Johnson, co-founder of BOMESI and founder and CEO of BleuLife Media Group, championed the event as a vital gathering to “pour into the media publishers, platforms, and people shaping our future.”

Discussions spanned actionable insights for business longevity, authentic community-building, and resource sharing, with attendees engaging in expert-led panels and industry-specific workshops. Sessions delved into monetization strategies, advertising sales, audience development, and digital transformation, all tailored to address Black-owned media’s unique challenges and opportunities.

The Detroit setting, a city renowned for its historical significance in cultivating Black excellence, from the Underground Railroad to Motown Records, provided a potent symbol for the summit’s mission to foster growth and innovation.

A key session, titled “On the other side of the rainbow: How to reach LGBTQ consumers beyond a flag,” featured Emil Wilbekin and Alex Hughes, founder and CEO of Hughes Brand Group, as speakers, offering strategies for authentic engagement with the LGBTQ consumer base.

The conversation was expertly moderated by Giselle Phelps, CEO & founder of Grand Rising Talent, highlighting the summit’s commitment to comprehensive discussions on inclusive marketing and audience reach.

Another summit highlight was the Lunch & Awards ceremony graciously sponsored by AdGrid. This segment honored key figures who have made significant contributions to the media landscape.

Rashad Robinson, a prominent advocate, was celebrated as an award recipient and recognized for his impactful work. “Grouchy” Greg Watkins, the insightful founder of AllHipHop/BIPOC Premium Supply Co., also received an award for his foundational efforts in Black media.

Additionally, Brianne Boles-Marshall, the influential Diversity Media Strategy & Investment Lead at GM, was honored, underscoring the summit’s commitment to acknowledging leaders across diverse facets of the industry.

Participants explored the ongoing legacy of Black-owned media while charting pathways for future sustainability. The event also highlighted the continuing efforts of initiatives like the BOMESI Accelerator, which works to position Black-owned media companies for sustainable business with major advertisers, bridging gaps in infrastructure and access to capital.

The collective energy and shared commitment underscored a powerful vision for a more inclusive and representative media landscape, reinforcing the indispensable voice of Black-owned platforms today.

