BoohooMAN Drops Collaboration With Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal

This September, boohooMAN launched their latest Tall collection with American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal.

Following the success of boohooMAN’s first Tall edit with Shaqir back in 2021, the brand has recruited Shaqir’s brother Shareef to the cause. This new and exclusive range for boohooMAN Big and Tall dropped Sept. 12 and promises to be boohooMAN’s strongest yet. The collection captures each sibling’s unique style while signifying the importance of brotherhood — inviting the customer to become a member of this “ride or die” family.

Shaqir is well known for playing college basketball for Texas Southern, and being the youngest son of former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. Twenty-two-year-old Shareef is well set to follow in his father’s footsteps having recently competed in the National Basketball Association (NBA) summer league, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Heavily influenced by the grunge and renaissance trends, the 50-piece collection serves as the next step for boohooMAN in extending their Big and Tall fashion offering. It covers a huge range of on-trend menswear styles, with Tall going up to 2XL and Big going up to 5XL. Additionally, inside leg availability goes up to 36 inches. Key details throughout include distressing, raw edge applique and bleach splatters. The range also features sports tops, faux layer pieces and graphic prints — staple pieces that are this year’s must-haves for any stylish menswear wardrobe.

“This year the team wanted to focus on the U.S. market and what was trending over there for us, but we also wanted to make sure it still aligned with the brothers’ personal aesthetic. We introduced key new shapes such as boxy + long line silhouettes which can be layered up for transitional looks. We kept the color palette neutral with pops of red to showcase the playful grunge/renaissance trend. We’re excited to work with both of the O’Neal brothers and believe this collection is a versatile range that will speak to the boohooMAN customer,” said Shane Chin, head of Design.

With price points ranging from $7-$75, the range is available at boohooMAN.com.