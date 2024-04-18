Education by Rafael Pena Book Bans in U.S. Surged In 2023, Prompting Concerns Over Censorship The majority of these bans occurred in Florida, with 3,135 bans reported across 11 school districts.









According to NPR, an unprecedented surge in book bans across the United States occurred in 2023, raising concerns about censorship and the erosion of intellectual freedom.

PEN America, a free expression group, reports 4,349 book bans from July to December 2023, significantly surpassing the total bans in the previous school year.

Thanks to the dogged work of @FLFreedomRead we now have the full list of #bookbans in Martin County, Florida. Over 100.



1 woman has gotten banned:

– 8 books by Nora Roberts

– 9 books by @daniellesteel

– 20 books by @jodipicoult

– 9 books by @JP_Books (Maximum Ride series)

🧵 pic.twitter.com/2hxyAFTuVP — Jonathan Friedman 📚 (@jonfreadom) April 28, 2023

Most of these bans occurred in Florida: 3,135 bans were reported across 11 school districts. The crisis extended beyond Florida. Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, Kentucky, and Virginia also experienced a high number of bans.

The motivation behind these bans varies but often stems from objections to the content of the books, particularly those addressing topics such as sexual violence and LGBTQ+ identities. In many cases, a small number of individuals, often citing obscure laws and employing hyperbolic rhetoric, have been instrumental in instigating the bans.

Quinlen Schachle, president of the Alaska Association of Student Governments, noted that often, one person repeatedly challenges new books at school board meetings. “It is not a concerned group of parents coming in droves to these meetings.”

The surge in book bans has prompted widespread resistance, with authors, students, and advocacy groups mobilizing to oppose censorship and defend intellectual freedom. Laney Hawes, co-director of the Texas Freedom to Read Project, emphasized that bans are often fueled by external lists circulated among school districts rather than genuine concerns raised by parents or students.

According to PEN America, the phenomenon of book bans is part of a broader movement known as the “Ed Scare,” which seeks to exert ideological control over educational institutions. Originating from legislative attempts to restrict discussions of race, gender, and sexuality in classrooms, the movement has escalated into coordinated efforts to ban books and suppress diverse perspectives.

Critics argue that the language of “parental rights” has been co-opted to advance policies that facilitate censorship and undermine inclusive education. This rhetoric, coupled with unfounded accusations of liberal indoctrination and conspiracy theories, perpetuates a climate of fear and hostility toward marginalized voices in educational settings.

The debate over book bans continues to unfold and raises fundamental questions about the balance between protecting individual freedoms and ensuring responsible stewardship of educational resources.