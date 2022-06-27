Boost Your Brainpower With This Language and Learning Bundle

Lifelong learning is essential. It keeps your brain young and your confidence high. However, the quest for knowledge doesn’t end after graduation. Whether you’re looking to boost your professional profile by learning a new programming skill, or if you’re just searching for ways to keep your mind sharp and intact, learning never truly stops.

Thanks to technology, a world of information is available at your fingertips. The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle has more than enough information and courses to tickle your learning fancy. So get this learning and language deal for $159.20 (reg. $1,794) with code ROSETTA20. Be sure to act quickly, though, as this sale ends on July 18.

Rosetta Stone has been a leader in the language-learning space for decades, and you can gain access to all 24 of its languages thanks to this deal. This award-winning software has been used by organizations such as NASA, Calvin Klein, and TripAdvisor. In addition, it’s received the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award for best language-learning software for five consecutive years.

Rosetta Stone uses an award-winning proprietary software and speech-recognition technology that analyzes words you say up to 100 times per second. Begin by matching words with images, and then advance to interactive lessons. The speech recognition technology evaluates and improves your accent with instant feedback. Languages include Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, and Hebrew, among others.

What’s more, lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited Online Courses is included in this deal. StackSkills offers access to over 1,000 premium online classes, including ones tailored to coding, design, marketing, and more. Fifty courses are added each month, and course certifications are given upon completion. This product has a 4.5-star rating on TrustPilot and received rave reviews from Engadget, PCWorld, and NBC News.

Learning a new skill or language has benefits that spill beyond the surface. So take advantage of this deal on the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone today before it ends on July 18.

Prices subject to change.