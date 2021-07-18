Boost Your Productivity By Mastering Excel With This $39 Course Bundle

Microsoft Excel has come a long way from just being a mere number crunching and data sorting software. As its functionalities expanded over the years, it has turned into an incredibly powerful spreadsheet and data analysis program that enables people to automate tasks, analyze data, manage budgets, and so much more. In fact, it has become so feature-rich that financial modeling with Excel is now considered an e-sport.

But whatever purpose Excel serves for you, there’s no denying that it is commonplace in most industries. And even if data crunching is not part of your job description, you can still find so many uses for the program. It truly pays to be knowledgeable in Excel, and if you want to learn how to make the most out of the software, the Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is a great starting point.

With eight expert-led courses, this instructional course collection will help you master one of today’s most essential office skills. It’s taught by the Microsoft Excel Expert Chris Dutton and Microsoft-certified trainer Kyle Pew, meaning you’ll be under the guidance of instructors who know their way around the program.

It begins with teaching you fundamental functions and formulas and then goes right into filling you in on data visualization tools and techniques and supercharging analytics with data modeling. You’ll also learn how to work with Macros and VBA, which would help you automate tasks within Excel and create a more dynamic experience for yourself and your colleagues.

The best part is you’ll get the chance to dive into a series of hands-on demos instead of just sitting through recorded courses. This way, you’ll learn by doing and absorb the concepts better.

For a limited time, The Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is on sale for $39. That’s less than $5 per course.

Prices subject to change.