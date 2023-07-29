Boston Business Owners Receive $2.8M Grant To Fill and Revamp Vacant Storefronts

A huge grant will help Boston revitalize empty storefronts throughout the city.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, 24 local business owners will receive assistance equaling up to $2.8 million to expand to vacant storefronts, WCVB reports. In partnership with the city’s Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises Grant—or SPACE—three-quarters of the businesses receiving funds are minority-owned or somewhat women-owned. Mayor Michelle Wu said all the recipients have unique and diverse stories catering to the city’s heart. “These first 24 recipients each have an incredible story of entrepreneurship, from immigrants sharing their culture through food to daycares filling a need seen in many of our communities,” Wu said.

“This program at its core is a win-win for Boston, filling vacant storefronts while helping our small businesses thrive.”

The first round of grants goes to businesses within industries like retail, art, bars, food, and daycare centers. A storefront will be a first for some owners and a chance to expand for others, like Dawne Brown, who owns a daycare. “When I got the grant I just started to cry,” Brown said. “I’m so appreciative.”

All grant winners will be awarded between $40,000 and $200,000 over the next three years, depending on their business needs. With over 350 applications submitted, the city’s Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, Segun Idowu, says he is proud of the response and attests to Boston’s drive to cater to small businesses. “Because of the intentionality of our team and our partners, the first round of awardees help to fill a gap in our neighborhoods and our Downtown, which will lead to increased foot traffic and patronage for the existing businesses in the area,” Idowu said, according to the City of Boston.

“By eliminating barriers to opening a new storefront or expanding one’s business, and by providing wrap-around, long-term technical assistance, the Wu Administration is ensuring the long-term success of local entrepreneurs.”

Applications for the next funding round will open on Oct. 2.