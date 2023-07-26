The 114th Annual NAACP National Convention: ‘Thriving Together’ Returns To Boston After 40 Years

It is a new day for Black Bostonians as the city in Massachusetts prepares to host the 114th National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) National Convention.

The leading civil rights organization last held its national convention in Boston 40 years ago, the Boston Herald reported.

Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan recalled the last time Boston hosted the big event. “The last time the convention was in Boston was 1982, and as a — I count the generations — fourth generation Bostonian I can truly say, we are not the Boston of the 1980s,” Sullivan said. She added, “This convention will make a difference in this city. We will be changed forever for the better. There are too many folks counting on us … I want to echo the invitation and invite everyone to join us,” according to Dorchester Reporter.

The NAACP’s website states the National event “attracts innovative change-makers, thought-leaders, entrepreneurs, scholars, entertainers, influencers, and creatives to network and exchange ideas.” According to the outlet, the city is in for a treat as Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver the keynote speech.

Harris delivered the remarks at the 113th NAACP National Convention in 2022. According to a White House statement, the political leader said at the time, “So, as many of you know, I am a proud lifetime member of this organization … And I have had the distinct pleasure of addressing this conference many times over the years.”

Other guests at this year’s convention will include rapper Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Boston Herald noted.

The theme this year is “thriving together,” the Boston Herald reported. The convention will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and will take place from July 28 to Aug. 1, 2023.