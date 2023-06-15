Keches Law and CMT Donates $30K to support Boston's Black Youth

Keches Law Group (Keches Law), a leading personal injury law firm in Massachusetts, announced its partnership with Community Mentoring Team (CMT) to support CMT’s mission of creating economic equity for young people of color in Boston. The firm donated $30,000 to fund operations and resources (tool belts, exam fees, etc.) for CMT mentees working toward licensing in various construction unions.

“While CMT is grateful for Keches generous donation, we’re even more encouraged by their partnership, which speaks to the firm’s commitment to giving back to the community and mentorships that offer young Black Bostonians the opportunity to secure good paying jobs to achieve financial freedom,” said CMT founder and CEO Bill Moran.

Founded in 2018, CMT is a nonprofit workforce development and mentorship program to create a thriving and self-sustaining Black community in Boston. Through strategic partnerships, CMT provides career development opportunities that fuel economic equity and resources including job readiness training, career coaching, apprenticeships, and industry-recognized certifications to help people of color gain meaningful employment.

“We’re thrilled to support such an amazing organization and our partnership with CMT allows us to have a tangible impact on our local community here in Massachusetts,” noted Sean Flaherty, Managing Partner of Keches Law. “Our team is eager to get involved with initiatives like this that have a direct, positive effect on people’s lives.”

ABOUT KECHES LAW GROUP

Keches Law is one of the largest and most well-respected personal injury and workers’ compensation law firms in Massachusetts. Since opening in 1986, the group has recovered more than $2 billion for their clients and has supported unions and fights for the rights of people injured on the job throughout New England. Other practice areas include social security disability, employment law, class action, medical malpractice, and more. Keches Law also prioritizes community involvement and charitable causes through their non-profit organization, Keches Cares. For more information, visit www.kecheslaw.com.