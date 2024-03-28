Men by Rafael Pena Boston Allocates $500K In Grants To Support Black Men And Boys The grants will provide financial backing to community-based organizations striving to make a difference in the lives of Black men and boys across the city.









In a move aimed at bolstering community empowerment and fostering positive outcomes for Black men and boys, Boston has announced the distribution of $500,000 in grants to 63 local organizations, according to Boston.com.

Mayor Michelle Wu, alongside the Office of Black Male Advancement, unveiled the 2024 Empowerment Grants on March 26, underscoring the city’s commitment to addressing systemic disparities and promoting equity.

“I’m grateful to the Office of Black Male Advancement and Commission on Black Men and Boys for their critical work to invest in and empower our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re excited to relaunch these Community Empowerment grants and look forward to partnering with the community in our shared goal to provide multi-faceted, comprehensive programming and support that uplift our Black men and boys across neighborhoods.”

The grants, funded through the Office of Black Male Advancement’s operating budget, are intended to provide financial backing to community-based organizations striving to make a difference in the lives of Black men and boys across the city.

The grants were awarded to organizations focusing on seven key areas identified by the city, including mentoring and out-of-school time, youth and young adult pathways, housing mobility, economic inclusion and wealth building, workforce training and development, fatherhood engagement, and mental health and wellness.

Frank Farrow, executive director of the Office of Black Male Advancement, emphasized the importance of collaboration with local organizations in driving positive change. “The Community Empowerment grants will provide additional financial support for Boston community-based organizations to continue their invaluable efforts within our neighborhoods day in and day out,” said Farrow. “I’m excited to collaborate with local community-based organizations and can’t wait to see the continued positive impact they will be able [to] bring to our Black men and boys across the city.”

“The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement community empowerment grant gave our young men the opportunity to learn about business entrepreneurship and the power in networking in spaces they wouldn’t normally get the opportunity to be in,” Royce Veal, executive director of Chills Diamond Ring Education Foundation, told Boston.com. “Participants were able to start their first phase of developing their business ideas to include: clothing lines, photography, basketball training. This grant allowed us the ability to show our young men that business and home ownership is possible by putting them in front of black male business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders that have seen success on their journey.”

Among the recipients of the 2024 funding are notable organizations such as Young Man with a Plan and the Family Nurturing Center of Massachusetts, recognized for their dedication to advancing the well-being and opportunities of Black men and boys in the Boston area.