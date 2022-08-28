Boston Seaport Teams Up With Black Owned Bos For Outdoor Market Experience

The city of Boston is seemingly working to combat age-old stigmas about the town being racist by partnering with a company that amplifies Black-owned businesses.

One Sunday a month until mid-October, The Seaport x Black Owned Bos Market will take place outside Seaport Common and feature Black-owned businesses from throughout the Greater Boston area. Everything from gifts and apparel to packaged foods and beauty/skincare products will be available to raise awareness and support for Black entrepreneurship.

Black Owned Bos. serves as a consulting agency highlighting Black-owned businesses, places, spaces, and people. The company aims to show how impactful collective buying power can be and inspire buyers to be intentional about the distribution of resources to diverse entrepreneurs and communities.

“I am looking forward to all that is in store for this season at the Seaport x Black Owned Bos. Market. Building on what has been growing since 2020, we are excited to continue partnering with WS Development to make the award-winning market more than a destination to shop some great brands, but also a destination for a monthly dose of joy and community,” said Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos.

The market will provide over 50 vendors with a space to showcase and sell their products while attracting new customers. The outdoor market has been taking place since April and includes dates into October.

Upcoming dates include:

Saturday, August 28th (1:00pm-7:00pm)

Sunday, August 29th

Sunday, September 26th

Sunday, October 17th

With the addition of the outdoor market, locals and tourists will be presented with various product options as summer closes, and we head into the holiday season. The partnership with Black Owned Bos is a nod to the city’s strides toward diversity and inclusion.

In July, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to LeBron James’ complaints of Boston sports fans being “racist as fu*k.”

“Boston has had that reputation nationally, and it is something that we have to confront and address,” Wu said on WBUR’s Radio Boston. “We are also a city that is very dedicated to eradicating racism in every space.”

Maybe LeBron can visit the city on a Sunday when The Seaport x Black Owned Bos Market is taking place. The experience could help him, and others see the other side of Boston that is often overlooked.