photo credit: User:Mattysc, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons Education by Sidnee Michelle Bowie State Nursing Program Earn 100% NCLEX Pass Rate For The 1st Time The Maryland historically Black university said all 14 graduates passed the licensing exam on their first attempt.







Bowie State University announced July 1, that every graduate in its December 2025 Bachelor of Science in Nursing cohort passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, giving the program a 100% first-time NCLEX-RN pass rate as demand for licensed nurses continues nationwide.

The Maryland historically Black university said all 14 graduates passed the licensing exam on their first attempt. The NCLEX-RN is the national examination required for registered nurse licensure in the United States, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. The achievement comes as healthcare employers continue to address workforce shortages across the nursing profession, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

“This result reflects the rigor of our program and the unwavering commitment of our faculty to student success,” said Dr. Monique Alston, chair of Bowie State’s Department of Nursing and associate professor. “Our graduates leave Bowie State with the knowledge, clinical experience, and confidence needed to succeed as professional nurses from the outset.”

University officials said the nursing curriculum combines classroom instruction, simulation-based learning, and clinical experiences to prepare students for professional practice. The program also emphasizes leadership and culturally responsive patient care.

Graduate Joshua Desvignes, who now works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, credited the program’s faculty and clinical training with helping students prepare for the licensing exam.

“Bowie State’s nursing program challenged us to think critically while supporting our growth academically and personally,” Desvignes said. “Through hands-on clinical experiences and faculty invested in our success, we were fully prepared for the NCLEX. Passing the NCLEX on the first attempt reflects the strong preparation and academic foundation we received at Bowie State.”

The university also said all 21 members of its Spring 2026 nursing graduating class accepted nursing positions before commencement and are preparing to take the NCLEX-RN.

Official fiscal year 2026 nursing licensure results are expected to be released by the Maryland Board of Nursing in September 2026.

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