Boxer Devin Haney Fighting New Charges After Semi-Automatic Gun Allegedly Found in Car

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney is facing some trouble outside of the ring.

Haney was arrested on July 13, 2023, after a semi-automatic handgun was found by police under a driver’s seat in his car, TMZ reports.

After a night out at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood, Haney, 24, was pulled over for an unsafe lane change and a failure to use turning signals. While Haney wasn’t the one driving, the person who was alerted officers that there was a firearm present in the vehicle.

Cops proceeded to get Haney and his security detail out of the car to engage in a search when they found the weapon. After no one took ownership, police had to arrest and book Haney for felony possession of a concealed weapon since the car was registered in his name.

He was released shortly after 8:00 am on $35,000 bail, according to jail records, and is due in court for a hearing in August.

Haney has become a star in the boxing world, holding a perfect 30-0 record. He is looked at as a top pound-for-pound boxer after winning a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May, according to Bleacher Report. On July 12, 2023, he was challenged to a match over Twitter by Teofimo Lopez, who announced he was considering retirement after beating Josh Taylor last month.

Lopez took a jab at Haney after claiming he was “tired of helping this kid be something that he is not.”

“Yo @Realdevinhaney, since you were so quick to jump in the mix for my WBO Championship belt! Let’s make the fight happen so the world can see who is about that action,” Lopez said.

He responded with a simple, “Let’s do it.”

Let’s do it.. https://t.co/qS5P8wnO4t

— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) July 13, 2023

Haney’s reputation has grown over the years with impressive wins over George Kambosos Jr., Joseph Diaz Jr., and Yuriorkis Gamboa.