Gervonta Davis To Serve 90-Day Sentence In Jail For Hit-And-Run

TMZ Sports reports that boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis is presently in a Maryland jail after violating the conditions of a home confinement agreement from May 2023.

The boxer was jailed after an impromptu court hearing on June 1, 2023. A spokesperson from the state attorney’s office told the media outlet that Davis had violated a home confinement order.

At his previous hearing, Davis had given an address of where he was purportedly staying in order to meet the condition of the sentence. However, it was later discovered that he was staying at a Four Seasons Hotel instead of the address he’d provided.