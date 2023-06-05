 Gervonta Davis To Serve 90-Day Sentence In Jail For Hit-And-Run

Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis To Serve 90-Day Sentence In Jail For Hit-And-Run

Gervonta Davis at the WBA World Lightweight Championship bout at Capital One Arena. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TMZ Sports reports that boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis is presently in a Maryland jail after violating the conditions of a home confinement agreement from May 2023.

The boxer was jailed after an impromptu court hearing on June 1, 2023. A spokesperson from the state attorney’s office told the media outlet that Davis had violated a home confinement order.

At his previous hearing, Davis had given an address of where he was purportedly staying in order to meet the condition of the sentence. However, it was later discovered that he was staying at a Four Seasons Hotel instead of the address he’d provided.

Davis’ attorney said that the home for which Davis had provided an address was too small for the boxer. But Davis never got permission from a judge to change his residence while serving the home detention order. Then Davis reportedly moved again, to a different home, about a week ago, without the judge’s permission. “As a result,” the spokesperson said, “Judge Handy ordered the defendant to serve the remainder of his home detention sentence at the Baltimore City Detention Center.”
Several weeks ago, Davis, 28, made a plea deal with state prosecutors to keep him out of jail after a 2020 incident in which he ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle with a pregnant woman inside. Prosecutors said the woman accused Davis of fleeing the scene without helping her, and he was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. After that incident, his attorney told the Baltimore Banner that Davis must serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence in jail.
The pro boxer, who has an undefeated record (29-0), recently scored a 7th-round victory in Las Vegas, against Ryan Garcia.
