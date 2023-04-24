 Gervonta Davis Wins Boxing Bout But Allows Opponent To Keep $5M Bet

Gervonta Davis Wins Boxing Bout But Allows Ryan Garcia To Keep $5M Bet

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, a one-punch knockout won Gervonta “Tank” Davis the title match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Davis also won a $10 million purse and the earnings of his opponent Ryan Garcia. The undefeated Baltimore champ was gracious enough to allow Garcia to keep his $5 million bag, according to the prizefighter’s comments during a post-match interview. 

When asked if he’d collect on the bet, Davis simply replied: “Nah, he can take the money. He can take the money. He can take it.”

In the highly-anticipated boxing bout between two of the sport’s promising talents, Davis punished his adversary in the seventh round with a winning blow to the body. He has not shared his reason for not cashing in on his $5 million-dollar bet. Perhaps the young southpaw felt taking the W in the boxing ring was more than enough.

Boxing and betting tend to go hand-in-hand, and it should come as no surprise since bets come a dime a dozen in Sin City.

Drake, the Champagne Papi, Certified Lover Boy, and serial bettor, claimed a reported $1.38 million payday for betting on Davis’ win, breaking the “Drake curse.”

Other notable people who bet on Davis and received payouts are fellow boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather against boxer Jermall Charlo for a meager $10,000; influencer Kai Cenat claims he is owed 10 stacks from Adin Ross; and boxer Errol Spence reportedly put up a $60,000 bet.

The state of Nevada is also a winner when it comes to legal betting. The “Battle Born State” experienced record-breaking revenue gains in 2022 thanks to gaming, Forbes reported back in February.

While the aforementioned boxers, influencers, and rappers may have disposable income to afford such high-end betting, many people who gamble do not. The reality is that excessive gaming has devastated many households and left people flat-broke due to its addictive nature. Gambling is considered the “invisible disease” because many are impacted without others knowing the depth of destruction. 

If you know anyone who struggles with gambling addiction, help is available through the National Council on Problem Gambling. The organization has a 24-hour confidential, nationwide helpline and can be reached by phone, chat, and text. 

Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Chat 1800gamblerchat.org

Text 800GAM

 

Ida Harris is a journalist covering a range of topics, including art, cultural criticism, race and womanhood. Her work is featured on The Root, DAME, Blavity, Elle, and Teen Vogue. Ida is currently Digital Senior Editor for BLACK ENTERPRISE.

