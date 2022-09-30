Boyfriend of Missing South Carolina Woman Arrested and Charged with Kidnapping

The boyfriend of a missing Black woman who was last seen in August at her South Carolina home was arrested and charged with kidnapping her earlier this week.

According to NBC News, Krystal Anderson, 30, has not been seen since August 20. On Wednesday, September 28, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office put out a release stating that her boyfriend, Tony Lee Berry, was listed on an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in Anderson’s disappearance.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office stated, “it was believed that Krystal was in the company of Tony Lee Berry at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener,” the last time she was seen alive. The office also announced “results in this investigation have led investigators to obtaining an arrest warrant for Berry in relation to the disappearance of Krystal.”

The suspect was arrested and placed in police custody on Wednesday evening. Dateline reported that Captain Eric Abdullah, in an email to the media outlet, said that they received a tip from a caller who allegedly saw Berry. Abdullah also revealed that the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Berry and he is presently in custody at the Lexington County Detention Center.

WRDW reported that Abdullah said that Berry will stay at the facility until he is transferred to the Aiken County Detention Center.

“When this all started, he was listed as a missing person as well. When he came in, he let it be known that he wasn’t missing.”

“He [Berry] sat down with investigators during that time, so obviously, you know, we followed every lead. Clues have come together, all the facts have come together and linked to where we were able to show that we had sufficient probable cause to have an arrest warrant issued,” the police captain also remarked.

Sadly, Anderson, a mother of four, is still missing and police officers are asking for help from the public. She is described as being about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 106 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Deputies have requested that anyone with any information on her whereabouts get in touch with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.