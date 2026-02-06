Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Boss Mom Bozoma Saint John Gifts Daughter With $110K Maserati Bozoma Saint John gifted her teenage daughter a luxury car after passing her driver's test.







Bozoma “Boz” Saint John gifted her teenage daughter a luxury car after reaching a significant life milestone.

On the Feb. 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Saint John presented her daughter, Lael, with a Maserati Grecale Trofeo. The luxury vehicle is valued at $110,200. The gesture may seem exorbitant, though Saint John is not the only parent to provide a luxuryvehicle for their teenager after passing a driving test.

In the episode, Saint John, a former Netflix executive, surprised Lael with the car outside their home after the driving accomplishment. Saint John also gave Lael matching T-shirts printed with her face on a faux driver’s license as part of the celebration. Lael is Saint John’s daughter with her late husband, Peter Saint John, who died in 2013.

RHOBH's Bozoma Saint John Gifts Daughter Lael, 16, a $110K Maserati After Passing Her Driving Test https://t.co/KDWyDZlfgc — People (@people) February 6, 2026

The seemingly lavish gift by Saint John is nothing new in the world of high-profile celebrities who have gifted luxury vehicles to their children after personal milestones. In 2025, rapper Boosie Badazz gifted his daughter a Porsche 911 in celebration of her 16th birthday. Boosie, who is known for spoiling his children, shared moments from the gifting on his social media platforms. Boosie noted that he wanted to show appreciation for his daughter’s hard work and success.

As spectators are known to do, many chimed in about such an expensive gift given to a teen. However, Boosie refused to entertain the opinions of others. In a post on X, Boosie cautioned detractors to stick to the rivers and lakes they are used to.

“BE HAPPY FOR A CHILD SMH SHE’S A 16 YEAR OLD STRAIGHT A STUDENT WITH A 2025 PORSCHE THAT’S PAID FOR ‼️I ONLY TOOK ONE CAR BACK OUT OF 5 BOO BOO‼️SOME KIDS’ PHONES GET TAKEN WHEN THEY MESS UP N SOME KIDS’ CARS GET TAKEN WITH THEY MESS UP ITS CALLED #parenting SO YALL WORRY BOUT THEM ANDRIODS N IPHONES N IM GO WORRY ABOUT THESE PORSCHES, BENZES N AUDI TRUCKS.”

RELATED CONTENT: Now Check That! Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Marlo Hampton Hosts Estate Sale To Help Foster Girls