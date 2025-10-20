Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Now Check That! Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Marlo Hampton Hosts Estate Sale To Help Foster Girls Coming from a foster care background herself, Marlo Hampton has used her media platform to give back to this group.







Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton is using her platform post-reality television to advocate for foster youth.

The reality star and media personality built her fame on her designer wardrobe. However, she is reminding people that material things are just for show as she hosts a community estate sale for a good cause.

“I love to give. I’m a giver, so that’s just my love language,” she told 11Alive. “I feel anyone who’s able to give should give, and it’s the best feeling ever.”

Partnering with Atlanta Peach Movers, Hampton used the company’s warehouse to host “The Peach Pop-Up” that supports girls in the foster care system. Taking place from Oct. 18 through 19, the multi-day sale supported Glam It Up, Inc., Hampton’s own nonprofit. The organization provides mentorship, holiday experiences, and social education for foster girls.

“My nonprofit, Glam It Up, which is for girls in foster care… I’m just happy to be here today with…people in the community and knowing they’re coming out to support a great cause,” Hampton said.

The sale featured “amazing pieces,” many from Hampton’s personal closet. It featured a mix of items from unclaimed storage crates as well as high fashion often profiled during Hampton’s time on “Real Housewives.”

Shoppers could also take part in the festivities with music and food to brighten the atmosphere. From popcorn machines to Chanel bags, those looking for a bargain could find something to their liking and budget.

The purpose stems from Hampton’s own upbringing, which she had previously dived into on the show. Growing up in foster care, Hampton understands the struggles these young girls face. According to Foster Georgia, over 11,000 children are currently in the foster care system. Wanting to change these young girls’ future, she instills confidence and success upon aging out of the system.

“Glam It Up is near and dear to my heart because I grew up in five different foster homes, so I will always give back. There are so many kids in foster care who need to know that they’re worthy,” she shared.

She added, “I want them to know you’re worthy and your current situation does not define your future.”

